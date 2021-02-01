CHESHIRE — Veteran Selectman Robert Ciskowski resigned suddenly last week, after nearly 10 years on the board.
Ciskowski informed the board at its weekly meeting Jan. 26 that he was leaving the five-person panel effective immediately. He could not be reached immediately for comment.
Chairwoman Michelle Francesconi said Ciskowski didn't state a reason for resigning and said she was "disappointed" that he resigned with three months left in his term.
"He had served the town for many years, so, his presence provided the board with historical insight," she said. "I wish him the best for the future."
Francesconi added that Ciskowski's spot on the board will be filled during the annual town election on May 3.
Ciskowski served a three-year term after being elected to the board in 1990. He returned in 2014 to serve out the last 12 months of a term, before being elected to a full term in 2015 and reelected three years later.
He served as board chairman twice, the second run from 2019 until June, the annual town meeting. The board traditionally reorganizes after the local spring election, and that includes picking a chairperson, having chosen Francesconi this time over Ciskowski.
Recently, Ciskowski butted heads with Francesconi, upset that she spoke to the Hoosac Valley Regional School District about its pending lease renewal with the town for office space at the former Cheshire Elementary School.
Ciskowski felt that Francesconi was preventing the board from being involved, but Francesconi said she was just trying to help lay the groundwork for full board discussion.