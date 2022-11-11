Veterans Day in Pittsfield honors those who served and all who remember

PITTSFIELD — Robert Garrity did not stop serving his country the day he was discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps.

Since 2007, Garrity and his wife have filled a large box every month with hygiene items, cards and letters to service members during their deployments. “You’ll get more out of it than you’d imagine, I promise,” he said of his volunteer work.

Garrity has also placed 8,700 flags at the graves of local veterans. He was recognized Friday as the Berkshire Veterans Coalition’s 2022 Veteran of the Year during a Veterans Day ceremony.

“I just like to serve my country and my community,” he said.

Garrity was joined Friday by a coalition of veterans, public officials, family members and others to honor the service of Berkshire County’s veterans, both living and deceased. Under cloudy skies, the crowd gathered by Pittsfield City Hall. They then proceeded down North Street towards the Veteran Memorial on South Street.

A large delegation from Soldier On, a nonprofit committed to ending homelessness among veterans, was also present. Mike Hagmaier, the organization's executive vice president, spoke of Soldier On’s commitment to supporting veterans.

“We make sure that we help the veterans we work with every day. Whether it's transportation, mental health, substance abuse, housing, case management, wellness,” said Hagmaier.

During Friday's morning ceremony, Mayor Linda Tyer highlighted her connection to military service, as the daughter of a veteran of the United States Air Force. “I understand the sacrifice, not only of the men and women of our country, I also understand the families that are thinking of and praying for the safety of their loved ones,” she said from a podium.

“I want to extend my personal, heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the City of Pittsfield. We are a community that is grateful. We are a Commonwealth that is grateful, and we are a grateful nation,” said Tyer.

Amanda Bates, of the city's Veterans Services department, read a proclamation from Gov. Charlie Baker honoring veterans across the Commonwealth.

“It is appropriate that all Massachusetts citizens remember the bravery of those who served their country so that their dedication and sacrifices serve as a reminder of the cost of our freedom,” the proclamation said.

The Pittsfield High School band played patriotic songs, while wreaths were laid at the base of the memorial.

Mike Ancora, who served in the Marine Corps from 1959 to 1963, has been attending the annual ceremony for 25 years. On Thursday, he celebrated the Marine Corps’ 247th birthday. Ancora sees the back-to-back events as two parts of one patriotic celebration.

“When people say 'Thank you for your service,' I always [reply] ‘My pleasure,’” said Ancora.

Robert "Bob" Waldheim, the day's keynote speaker, highlighted the importance of community. Waldheim is commander of the Jewish War Veterans Post 140.

“It takes a village. Which means many people must cooperate to achieve a goal. It also used to indicate that one is acknowledging other people's roles in the success of a project.”

Towards the ceremony’s end, Jim Clark, head of Veteran Services, thanked parents for bringing their children along.

“As it has been mentioned many times, patriotism is a learned trait. [It] doesn't get taught unless you have parents and grandparents who bring their children out to ceremonies like this,” Clark said.