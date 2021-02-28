This morning, the notorious "waiting room" for the maimmunizations.org website appeared to be hospitable, when The Eagle peeked in. After being told the wait to look for available vaccine appointments would be 20 minutes, the site did allow entry in about that time.

But that's where the red carpet went poof.

No appointments were available in western Massachusetts. And only a handful of them were listed for the mass vaccination sites that are the focus of the state's rollout: at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and the Reggie Lewis State Track Athletic Center in Boston.

While those three sites were allocated thousands of doses in this past week's distribution round, the number of slots listed could be counted on two hands.

As a resident of the Berkshires, have you gone down this road? Have you considered — or booked — a trip to one of the mass vaccination sites?

Tell us what you've gone through trying to make a vaccine appointment for yourself or a friend of family member. Email us at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and we'll share your story.