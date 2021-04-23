PITTSFIELD — When police responded to a reported assault Nov. 24, they found Edward Jennings outside his Summer Street apartment, bleeding heavily from a head wound.
Jennings told police he had been struck with a fire extinguisher, and he identified the assailant as Lemond Grady, a Florida native listed in court documents as homeless, according to a police report.
Just short of five months later, Jennings allegedly shot Grady to death outside the Family Dollar store on North Street.
Jennings, 34, of Pittsfield, was arrested Tuesday evening and charged in the shooting, which occurred at about 6:20 p.m. He remains held without bail, after pleading not guilty to murder and related firearms charges.
Exactly what happened immediately before the shooting remains unclear, according to court documents, though records show Grady had an open assault and battery case pending in Central Berkshire District Court at the time of his death, in which Jennings was named as the victim.
Jennings told police Grady, 39, who also went by the name “Gator,” had hit him with the fire extinguisher, then tried to stab him with a butcher knife in Jennings’ apartment that night in November, the report states.
A Pittsfield patrol officer went inside the apartment and saw that a table had been knocked over and a fire extinguisher with blood on it was on the ground, according to the report. Jennings told EMTs he had lost consciousness for about 10 minutes, and was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where he received a CT scan.
He told police Grady had tried to take seafood he just had ordered, the report states. When Jennings refused, he told authorities, Grady slammed the fire extinguisher over his head, then grabbed a “large butcher knife” and tried to stab him, causing a laceration to Jennings’ hand.
A warrant was issued, and Grady was arrested Dec. 9 on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Prosecutors moved to revoke Grady’s bail on a previous assault case and asked for a dangerousness hearing, which was held Dec. 15. Judge Jennifer Tyne released Grady on personal recognizance and ordered that he stay away from Jennings and his apartment and have no contact with him, according to court documents.
About three months later, on March 3, Jennings submitted a written statement to the probation department in which he said Grady had been inside his apartment building, having been allowed in by another tenant, and threatened him, according to court documents.
“He has said to me I will die or he will follow me where I am going or hide to see where I go so I can [get] attacked in a place where no one is around,” Jennings wrote in his statement.
After Jennings’ disclosure, the office of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington requested to have Grady’s bail revoked, according to court documents.
Tyne denied the request without prejudice March 12 and continued the matter until March 16, the documents show. She indicated that the written statement was insufficient evidence to revoke bail, and instead ordered both men to appear in court at the next hearing.
Jennings did not appear at the hearing, according to Andy McKeever, a spokesperson for Harrington’s office, and Grady remained free.