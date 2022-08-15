WATCH: Paratroopers jump from C-47 to honor 80th anniversary of 'Screaming Eagles' crash in Peru State Forest

"Placid Lassie," a vintage C-47 plane built in 1943 that flew over Normandy on D-Day in World War II, took off at Pittsfield Airport Saturday for a flight in honor of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.”
On Saturday, Placid Lassie flew twice over a drop zone in Dalton, with members of the Liberty Jump Team, a WWII paratrooper reenactment team, jumping toward the waiting crowd below.
Members of the Liberty Jump Team, a WWII paratrooper reenactment team, enters the plane for their first jump out of the vintage C-47, the Placid Lassie. The team made two jumps Saturday, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.” Saturday, August 13, 2022
Members of the Liberty Jump Team, a WWII paratrooper reenactment team, prepare for their first jump out of the vintage C-47 plane, the Placid Lassie. The team made two jumps Saturday, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.” Saturday, August 13, 2022
Members of the Liberty Jump Team, a WWII paratrooper reenactment team, prepare for their first jump out of the vintage C-47 plane, the Placid Lassie. The team made two jumps Saturday, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.” Saturday, August 13, 2022
Members of the Liberty Jump Team, a WWII paratrooper reenactment team, prepare for their first jump out of the vintage C-47 plane, the Placid Lassie. The team made two jumps Saturday, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.” Saturday, August 13, 2022
Liberty Jump Team Jumpmaster Axel Shulz checks the team’s location before making their first jump out of the vintage C-47 plane, the Placid Lassie. The team made two jumps Saturday, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.” Saturday, August 13, 2022
Members of the Liberty Jump Team, a WWII paratrooper reenactment team, prepare for their first jump out of the vintage C-47 plane, the Placid Lassie. The team made two jumps Saturday, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.” Saturday, August 13, 2022
Members of the Liberty Jump Team, a WWII paratrooper reenactment team, prepare their equipment on the tarmac of Pittsfield Airport before making their first jump out of the vintage C-47 plane, the Placid Lassie. The team made two jumps Saturday, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.” Saturday, August 13, 2022
Members of the Liberty Jump Team, a WWII paratrooper reenactment team, prepare their equipment on the tarmac of Pittsfield Airport before making their first jump out of the vintage C-47 plane, the Placid Lassie. The team made two jumps Saturday, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.” Saturday, August 13, 2022
Pilot Garrett Fleishman tapes the doorway of the Placid Lassie, a vintage C-47 plane, so the sharp edges will not rip the paratroopers’ static lines as they jump, ensuring their safe departure from the aircraft. The team made two jumps Saturday in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.” Saturday, August 13, 2022
Pilot Garrett Fleishman stands near the Placid Lassie, a vintage C-47 plane that flew over Normandy on D-Day in World War II, as it is prepared for flight at Pittsfield Airport. Fleishman made multiple flights around the Berkshires Saturday in honor of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.” On Saturday, Placid Lassie flew twice over a drop zone in Dalton, with members of the Liberty Jump Team, a WWII paratrooper reenactment team, jumping toward the waiting crowd below. Saturday, August 13, 2022
The cockpit of the Placid Lassie, a C-47 Air Force plane that flew over Normandy on D-Day in World War II, is prepared at Pittsfield Airport for a flight in honor of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.” On Saturday, Placid Lassie flew twice over a drop zone in Dalton, with members of the Liberty Jump Team, a WWII paratrooper reenactment team, jumping toward the waiting crowd below. Saturday, August 13, 2022
Members of the Liberty Jump Team, a WWII paratrooper reenactment team, wait for takeoff on the tarmac of Pittsfield Airport before making their first jump out of the vintage C-47 plane, the Placid Lassie. The team made two jumps Saturday, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.” Saturday, August 13, 2022
Pilot Garrett Fleishman talks to crew and passengers before boarding the Placid Lassie, a vintage C-47 plane that flew over Normandy on D-Day in World War II, as it is prepared for flight at Pittsfield Airport. Fleishman made multiple flights around the Berkshires Saturday in honor of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.” On Saturday, Placid Lassie flew twice over a drop zone in Dalton, with members of the Liberty Jump Team, a WWII paratrooper reenactment team, jumping toward the waiting crowd below. Saturday, August 13, 2022
A vintage C-47 plane, ‘Placid Lassie,’ built in 1943 and which flew over Normandy on D-Day in World War II, is prepared at Pittsfield Airport for a flight in honor of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.” On Saturday, Placid Lassie flew twice over a drop zone in Dalton, with members of the Liberty Jump Team, a WWII paratrooper reenactment team, jumping toward the waiting crowd below. Saturday, August 13, 2022
The vintage WWII plane ‘Placid Lassie,’ a C-47 that flew on D-Day, flies over the Berkshires in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.” Saturday, August 13, 2022
The WWII paratrooper reenactment group, Liberty Jump Team, made two jumps out of a vintage C-47 plane called the ‘Placid Lassie’ toward a drop zone in Dalton Saturday, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.” Saturday, August 13, 2022.
‘Placid Lassie,’ a vintage C-47 plane built in 1943 and which flew over Normandy on D-Day in World War II, began at Pittsfield Airport Saturday for a flight in honor of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.” On Saturday, Placid Lassie flew twice over a drop zone in Dalton, with members of the Liberty Jump Team, a WWII paratrooper reenactment team, jumping toward the waiting crowd below. Saturday, August 13, 2022
Stephanie Zollshan has been a photojournalist for The Berkshire Eagle since 2011. She is a Boston University graduate whose work has been featured in publications around the world. Stephanie can be reached at szollshan@berkshireeagle.com.