WATCH: Paratroopers jump from C-47 to honor 80th anniversary of 'Screaming Eagles' crash in Peru State Forest

"Placid Lassie," a vintage C-47 plane built in 1943 that flew over Normandy on D-Day in World War II, took off at Pittsfield Airport Saturday for a flight in honor of the 80th anniversary of the 1942 crash in Peru State Forest, in which a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak. The crash killed four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, known as “The Screaming Eagles.”

On Saturday, Placid Lassie flew twice over a drop zone in Dalton, with members of the Liberty Jump Team, a WWII paratrooper reenactment team, jumping toward the waiting crowd below.

Photos: 80th anniversary of 1942 ‘Screaming Eagles’ crash in Peru State Forest honored with C-47 flight and paratrooper jump over Dalton drop zone

paratroopers fist bump on plane before jump
paratroopers wait to jump from plane
paratroopers lined up sitting in cargo plane
paratroopers wait to jump from plane
paratrooper looks out of open plane door

Photojournalist

Stephanie Zollshan has been a photojournalist for The Berkshire Eagle since 2011. She is a Boston University graduate whose work has been featured in publications around the world. Stephanie can be reached at szollshan@berkshireeagle.com.

