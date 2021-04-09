NORTH ADAMS — A planned Saturday vigil first called to honor a fallen police officer has a new focus, its lead organizer says: Support for the work of all police.

And that organizer, Rinaldo Del Gallo III, probably won’t attend.

The course correction comes after opposition arose to Del Gallo’s plan to blend a vigil for the late William “Billy” Evans with what he described as “a protest against all race-based hate crimes, regardless of the race of the perpetrator or race of the victim.”

Del Gallo said Friday he was urged to unlink the show of support for Evans from the event’s broader call to support police.

“It’s no longer about Capitol Police Officer Evans or the circumstances of his death,” Del Gallo said. “We had a big debate about whether to go forward.”

The event now is being called Support the Blue.

Evans died April 2, when a man drove a vehicle into a barricade at the U.S. Capitol and hit Evans, a North Adams native who had worked for the Capitol Police for 18 years. The driver emerged from his vehicle with a knife and was shot by police and killed.

Mayor Tom Bernard was one of those who suggested that holding the kind of event Del Gallo first outlined might have been inappropriate, given the Evans family’s request for privacy.

Del Gallo emailed the mayor Monday, advising him of the planned 1 p.m. gathering Saturday outside City Hall.

Bernard replied that while the city “offers no objection to your planned event,” he questioned its timing. “I would ask you to consider carefully Officer Evans’s family who have asked for privacy, and whether your planned event is in keeping with respect for their wishes at this very difficult time.”

Bernard said in an interview Friday that he planned to meet that afternoon with the city’s Police Department to discuss public safety at the event. In his email to Bernard, Del Gallo suggested that the city come up with a way to ensure safety in the event of a counterprotest.

Jonathan Stinson, a spokesman for the Northern Berkshire Intersectional Partnership, said this week that representatives of that group might be present to provide information to people who attend, citing “a lot of coded language” in Del Gallo’s event announcement, “including the name.”

In a news release issued Monday evening, Del Gallo identified the event sponsor as Citizens Affirming All Lives Matter. Stinson said use of the term “all lives matter” is offensive and seen as an affront to the group Black Lives Matter.

In his email to the mayor earlier Monday, Del Gallo himself acknowledged that the phrasing can offend — and linked that fact to a request that the city provide a safe zone for participants.

“While an event such as this as little as ten years ago would be considered non-controversial,” Del Gallo wrote to Bernard, “there is a tremendous amount of anti-police sentiment out there. There is also great hostility to the notion ‘all lives matter’ or ‘blue lives matter.’ Accordingly, we are worried about a heckler’s veto or hostile forces coming into our own personal spaces, being assaulted, or theft of flags. We recommend a plan so there will be an opportunity for counter-demonstrations that happen in a manner that does not disrupt our own First Amendment activity.”

Bernard provided a copy of the email to The Eagle.

Del Gallo said in interviews Friday that he is unlikely to attend, out of concern for his safety.