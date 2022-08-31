They came together in Pittsfield to honor loved ones lost to opioids. And to say their names

PITTSFIELD —“Grief is the price we pay for loving others.” That was part of chaplain Larry Lake’s message to 50 people at The Common in Pittsfield, who came together to mark International Overdose Day.

In 2021 alone, Berkshire County saw 62 fatal overdoses, 33 of which occurred in Pittsfield. Since 2010, there have been 374 deaths from overdose in the county. Some of those from this year were memorialized with pictures on a large black poster that stood on the stage.

Kevin Hamilton was looking at a photo of his wife, Bobby Joe, who died in February at the age of 37. “It’s still tough. I take it one day at a time,” he said. “I miss her voice the most.” His daughter, Jordyn Rose, went up to the stage when the poster was blown down by the wind.

The Rev. Joel Bergeland of Zion Lutheran Church spoke about anger. “When I personally am grieving, I lash out to people, I am angry at myself, angry at the person who died, angry at God even. Then I feel like I should tamp that down. Like I should grieve better than I am. My faith tradition teaches me actually that anger, when we express it to God, makes room for something new,” he said.

“Oh God, why are you silent? I cannot hear your voice,” he said.

For some, who only just lost their loved ones, the pain remains acute.

Debbie Chapman came to hear her friends’ names.

“I had two friends die last week, both a surprise. We didn’t know they were using,” she said. “One was 30 years sober. He was working full-time at the hospital, spending time with his daughter.”

She remembers how frequently she got bad news during lockdowns. “During COVID, sometimes the phone rang three times a week. [Recovery] meetings were remote and people didn’t have access, or didn’t like it,” she said.

Today, she hopes to spread a message as far as possible not to use drugs, but without judgment. “I wish I could get across people that one time is all it takes, and there are reports of other drugs laced with fentanyl,” she said.

Chapman was not the only person wishing they could have known in time to try to make a difference in a friend’s life. Lake urged the crowd to let go of guilt and shame. “Not to move on,” Lake said, “but to move with grief.”

“If you catch yourself grieving, and you start your sentence with ‘If only,’ that’s part of your guilt,” he said. “One other phrase we’ll tend to use is, ‘What if? What if I stayed a little longer? What if I didn’t go home so early?’” Lake said. “It’s easier for us to feel guilt than feel helpless; because if you don’t feel guilt, you have to realize that there truly was nothing you could do.”

To some, it was an evening to gather strength.

Hollisha Johnson lost a couple of friends in the process of recovery. “I’m a recovering addict, I’ll be eight months sober tomorrow,” she said. “I’m here to recognize those we’ve lost. To go ahead and walk forward one day at a time. What keeps me is focusing on the positive things, because life is gonna happen. You have to stay focused on your bigger goals.”

The crowd then walked towards Park Square, where names of people who died of overdose were read aloud. Candles were planted next to signs declaring International Overdose Day.

“We want to be visible because there’s no shame,” said organizer Julie MacDonald.