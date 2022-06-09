Vigil Tuesday in North Adams will honor memory of Jillian Tatro

NORTH ADAMS — On Tuesday, a vigil will be held outside City Hall for Jillian Tatro, who was killed late last month.

The vigil was organized in concert with the Elizabeth Freeman Center and begins at 5:30 p.m. at North Adams City Hall, 10 Main St. The memorial event is open to the public.

Tatro, 38, was killed in her North Adams apartment in late May. Authorities said the cause of her death was multiple stab wounds.

Her husband of approximately five months, 49-year-old Luis Rosado, was arrested days later on a charge of murder in connection with her death.

Rosado had a history of domestic violence convictions previous to his alleged killing of Tatro, who previously requested a restraining order against him.

He pleaded guilty in 2020 to charges after police responding to a domestic violence call arrested him for punching and strangling a victim, who prosecutors said he then pressured not to testify against him. He was sentenced to one year in jail.

Tatro, a mother and the caregiver of her own mother, loved the outdoors, her dogs and family, those who knew her said. She was an adept hunter and liked to ride horses.