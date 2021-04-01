While hate crimes spiked during Donald Trump’s presidency, lawmakers believe their roots run far deeper than Trump’s incendiary rhetoric.
“I’m not going to defend Donald Trump and all, but we’ve got to recognize that hatred was there long before he was,” said state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox.
Pignatelli has filed a proposal to create a “cultural diversity curriculum” in Massachusetts’ K-12 public schools. After a wave of shootings March 16 that seemed to target Asian women at Atlanta-area spas, Pignatelli said he sees education as a key strategy for combating violence fueled by racism.
“You’re not born with hatred — you learn hatred,” Pignatelli said. “And I think we need to start learning and teaching other ways and understanding different ways. If we don’t start them young they’re going to learn hatred somewhere else.”
The bill, to which at least 18 lawmakers have signed on in support, would require the commissioner of elementary and secondary education to integrate teachings on “diverse world cultures” and “the history of diverse cultures and peoples'' in the U.S. and Massachusetts for the 2021-22 school year. It seeks to promote “respect for and appreciation of cultures, heritages and backgrounds that students may otherwise not be aware of or have gained exposure to.”
The Atlanta-area shootings also have generated greater interest in a bill proposed by state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, in partnership with Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, and Attorney General Maura Healey.
That bill would clarify the definition of a hate crime, restructure penalties for violators and better equip law enforcement to protect victims, Hinds said. Across the House and Senate, 25 lawmakers have signed on.
Some racial justice-oriented bills also focus on the distribution of economic resources. A bill from Rep. Bud Williams, D-Springfield, would distribute $850 million to services and programs addressing disparities in health, housing, education and economic well-being.