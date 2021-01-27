PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Immigrant Center will offer vaccine information sessions over Zoom to answer questions for the local immigrant community in both English and Spanish.
The center will hold one session in Spanish at 6 p.m. Tuesday with Christian Gálvez-Padilla, a surgeon at Berkshire Medical Center and Guatemala native. The other session, in English, will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 with Christopher Sprowl, interim chief medical officer at Community Health Programs, and CHP employee Marina Barahona.
Michelle Lopez, the center’s executive director, said the sessions will try to address some of the common questions she has heard from clients, including timing, eligibility and how much protection the vaccine provides.
"We think it'll be more motivational for people to understand what the vaccine is, to dispel some of the myths," she said. "Although we don't have all of the information, the information that we do have, we want to make sure we get it to you. And to get it to you in an accessible way, in your native language, from people who are from the parts of the world you're from."
Though the sessions are both free and open to the public, they are intended for immigrants in Berkshire County.
Zoom details can be found at facebook.com/BerkshireImmigrantCenter/events.