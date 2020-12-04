The Berkshire District Attorney's Office will hold a virtual vigil Sunday to remember and honor victims of drunk driving crashes.
The ceremony will take place at 3 p.m., and the video will be released on the office's social media platforms — Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Copies of the video will be available for families to download, or on a DVD or flash drive upon request, according to a news release.
The ceremony is normally held in person, but is taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Berkshire DA's Office, Massachusetts State Police and Mothers Against Drunk Driving began the vigil in 1988.
“We hold this annual event because it is important to remember the good times we shared with those we loved," DA Andrea Harrington said in the release. "These people loved us and inspired us and we honor them. We are thankful for the families who come to this every year to honor their loved ones and raise their voice to help deter others.
“Sadly, 53 people in Berkshire County died because of drunk driving. These are preventable deaths.”