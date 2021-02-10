PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park will host a virtual watch party and Q&A session next week to support its summertime production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
The virtual watch party gets underway on Facebook and YouTube at 7 p.m. Feb. 18.
The group will be streaming its 2019 performance of "Much Ado About Nothing," the comedy set in a small seaside community that explores the themes of friendship, betrayal and loyalty, said Founder and Director Enrico Spada in a press release.
During the show’s intermission and after it ends, Director Maizy Broderick Scarpa, actors and members of the creative team will take questions from the audience.
The virtual watch party is free to stream, but Spada said donations are encouraged as Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park finds itself in the middle of its 2021 fundraising campaign.
Funds raised at the watch party will support Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park’s free, outdoor production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" this summer, which will take place at The Common on First Street, Spada said.
Those interested in auditioning for "A Midsummer Night's Dream" should notify producers by sending an email to auditions@pittsfieldshakespeare.org to receive information about the timeline for auditions.