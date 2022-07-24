Visitors find ways to beat the heat as Adams Street Fair puts first responders in the spotlight

In its second year of festivities, the Adams Street Fair wanted to do everything bigger.

The fair saw more vendors, food trucks, musical acts and entertainment for kids than it had just a year ago, when chairman Joseph Martin and co-chair Leann O’Brien first set out to host an event to honor first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair also added a parade of first responder vehicles to open the event.

One thing they weren’t excited for was a bigger heat index. The organizers planned ahead for the weather, including potential rain. When the day finally approached, it was clear their biggest challenge would be the heat.

“The one thing you can’t control is the weather,” Martin said.

The National Weather Service gave Western Massachusetts a heat advisory for Sunday, warning those in the area of heat indexes ranging from the mid-90s to lower 100s. The advisory lasted from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The fair ran from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To combat the heat, the fair put up cooling spaces and distributed free water to those in attendance and vendors. O’Brien said the fair received several cases of water from different donors, including the Adams Forest Warden.

Martin said the weather was likely to keep some people home, particularly elderly attendees who might have some trouble in the heat. But the fair that he, O’Brien and a dedicated committee of planners brought to life went on as scheduled, bringing residents from Adams and Berkshire County together.

Several attendees told The Eagle what brought them out to the fair — and how they were planning to beat the heat going into the afternoon.

Sisters Kayla Lavalley and Jamie Vachula came dressed for the occasion in bathing suits. The plan was to stop by Margaret Lindley Park in Williamstown afterward to get some cool spring water after some time in the sun.

This would be after they stopped to get lunch at one of the nearby food trucks, and some much-needed ice cream for Lavalley’s daughter, London Meyette.

Karen and Matthew Pyznar had similar plans after leaving the fair: hurrying back to nearby Windsor Pond for a quick swim. The mother and son visiting from Connecticut found the fair by accident on their way to Walgreens in search of allergy medicine. Seeing local vendors selling hand-crafted goods was a nice surprise for them.

“It’s nice to see people out and about, and it’s nice to see people supporting the little guy,” Karen Pyznar said.

Rosemarie Butcher and Marlene Rivers came to the fair with plenty of water and found spots of shade to gravitate toward early. The two women were excited to get out of the house and see what the vendors had to offer, but needed to be realistic about how long they could stay.

“We’d be here all day if it wasn’t for the heat,” Butcher said.

Lois and Leo Delaney didn’t seem to pay the heat much mind. Lois, equipped with a sun hat, water bottle and “plenty of shade when I need it,” noted that without enough air conditioning inside, staying outside when a breeze was blowing was actually preferable early on in the day.

For some, it was an opportunity to try something new. It was Tia Kareh’s first time as a vendor at the fair trying something she hadn't done before: selling temporary tattoos. She said the fair was a nice event for the community to have and that it was for a good cause.

For Glen Diehl, a volunteer with the Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum, the fair was a chance to share local history. Diehl was selling special tickets to ride on the Hoosac Valley line — and reminding passersbys that the old trains were air conditioned.

The ride is narrated as passengers are carried from Adams to North Adams, showing them landmarks along the route and providing a history of the two towns and the industry and agriculture shared between them.

Diehl said that for many passengers, it’s their first time riding on a train — a significant difference from just a few years prior. As many of them exit the train, Diehl sees the work he’s doing affirmed.

“I see it right up here on platform when people get off the train,” Diehl said. “They had forgotten that the history exists — why trains exist. This reminds them of that.”

Regardless of the weather or what brought people to the fair, the purpose was still clear: supporting first responders in Adams. Proceeds from the event went to the Adams Hose Alert Co., Adams Police Department, Adams Ambulance and Adams Forest Warden.

“Our first responders have been there every single day since the start of 2020 and they haven’t wavered,” O’Brien said. “And they still don’t have an easy job.”

For one such first responder, he’s happy the worst is over now. Andre Fitzgerald, a firefighter and EMT in Adams, said the pandemic increased the difficulty of his job “tenfold." The presence of COVID-19 made every response like walking into the unknown, he said.

“When you’re responding, you can see the fire — you can see the accident, you know?” Fitzgerald said. “Now you can’t see what you’re up against.”

In many ways, the pandemic caused Fitzgerald and his colleagues to re-learn how to do the job. Putting on extra personal protective equipment and providing it for people on the scene added extra time to each effort. Moving around and assessing patients with the bulk of the added equipment was an adjustment, too.

Fitzgerald said the pandemic also made it difficult to wind down. Isolation from family and friends for risk of exposure and lockdown protocols took away a lot of the things he does to calm down after a stressful day on the job.

For now, though, it’s good to see people having fun again, he said. At the fair, Fitzgerald sold raffle tickets with Shannon and Chris Perin, who are also firefighters in Adams. Shannon Perin said one of the best parts of the fair was getting to see their fellow first responders in a more relaxed environment.

“Usually when we see them, it’s in a situation where you can’t really talk too much,” Shannon Perin said. “It’s great to see everyone now.”