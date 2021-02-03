The Massachusetts Dental Society Foundation will give the Berkshires $15,000 to expand access to dental care countywide.
The grant went to Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires, a Great Barrington-based organization that provides health care services to uninsured or underinsured, income-qualified county residents.
“VIM is thrilled to be able to continue this important program, which helps us provide high-quality, free dental care to our growing patient base,” said Tom Sakshaug, the organization’s acting dental director, in a news release on Wednesday. “Thanks to this grant, VIM can meet our current needs while paving the way for the future by encouraging new dentists and hygienists to set up practice in the area.”
The organization has provided free dental services in Berkshire County for more than 15 years, including tooth extractions, bridges and dentures — to the tune of more than $500,000 worth of services for nearly 600 people in the fiscal year ending June 2020.
Services are carried out by a large contingent of volunteer dentists, dental hygienists and dental assistants with support from a small paid staff.
In the release, VIM said COVID-related job loss has become one of the top reasons for growth in the organization’s patient base.
“After an especially difficult year, we are incredibly grateful for all of the MDS Foundation donors who made it possible for us to help organizations like VIM Berkshires,” said MDS Foundation Chair Dr. Robert Lewando in the release. “Everyone deserves access to oral health care, and it is because of initiatives such as this one that so many additional Massachusetts residents will benefit from improved and expanded services.”