PITTSFIELD — A city councilor who opposes a “pay as you throw” trash program abruptly halted City Council debate Wednesday night on the controversial proposal.
Councilor Anthony Maffuccio invoked what’s known as a city charter objection, Rule 33, preventing the council’s Committee of the Whole from voting on the potential ordinance to reduce curbside garbage and boost recycling in the city.
By a vote of 6-5, the 11-member council supported Maffuccio’s measure, which halted debate and prevented a vote. Rule 33 can only be used once per agenda item during the debate and approval process of that item, according to council President Peter Marchetti.
A vote by the Committee of the Whole is a step in the legislative process. A vote in favor would constitute a recommendation to the entire council when it takes up the proposal at a regularly scheduled Tuesday meeting.
Ward 4 Councilor Chris Connell was pleased with the postponement, saying it will allow more city residents to join next week’s Zoom meeting and comment on the plan. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and will be shown live on Pittsfield Community Television.
Wednesday’s online meeting, shown on PCTV, ended after 40 minutes, most of which was taken up by a presentation involving Waste Zero, a North Carolina residential waste reduction and recycling company.
If the proposed ordinance is approved, Pittsfield would contract with Waste Zero to implement a program that could reduce, by an estimated 44 percent, the amount of trash that city homeowners simply throw away, according to company spokesman Steve Lisauskas.
Under the ordinance, residents would be required to place garbage inside an official trash bag, either in or out of barrels, before it can be removed by haulers.
Residents would receive coupons that would allow them to purchase two 15-gallon bags per week — or 104 each year — at cost, which shakes out to about 24 to 28 cents each, according to Marchetti. That would add up to an out-of-pocket cost of about $26 a year if residents did not need to purchase additional bags at a higher cost.
The city could save an estimated $500,000 annually under the metered bag system, according to Marchetti, Pete White and Earl Persip II, the councilors petitioning for the system.
Marchetti has said the change would address the rising cost of solid waste removal, noting that the city needs to find a way to pay for it or risk being forced to raise taxes or cut services.