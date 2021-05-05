WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Voters approved the town’s $5.9 million fiscal 2022 operating budget, and all but one article, at Monday’s annual town meeting.
The only one of the 35 items that failed to pass was a measure that would have tweaked the town’s motor vehicle regulations to give officials more authority in determining whether the holders of Class II and Class III licenses are in compliance when they apply for renewal. The measure was defeated by a wide margin, according to Town Administrator Marie Ryan. The exact vote totals were unavailable.
Voters approved the establishment of a bylaw to form a committee to oversee Community Preservation Act funding, and extended the retirement age for Fire Chief Steven Traver, whom the town shares with Richmond.
Also approved were a $240,000 appropriation to purchase a new plow truck for the Department of Public Works, and $294,032 to resurface East Alford and Cobb roads. The latter was passed by the required two-thirds majority vote.
The town’s portion of the operating and capital budgets for the three-town Berkshire Hills Regional School District also was approved.
A total of 58 registered voters participated in the annual town meeting, which was held outdoors, in the parking lot of Town Hall.