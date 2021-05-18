STOCKBRIDGE — Selectman Ernest “Chuck” Cardillo, the current board chairman, scored a victory in Tuesday’s annual town election against challenger Don Chabon, who was seeking a comeback after having served on the board from May 2016 to May 2019.
Cardillo won his third three-year term with 295 votes while Chabon gained 208, according to unofficial results. Chabon had been endorsed by the town’s Democratic Committee in a secret caucus vote last month, with 16 of the committee’s 26 members participating in the balloting.
Out of 1,641 registered voters, 520 cast ballots, a turnout of nearly 32 percent. Voters demonstrated a strong preference for familiar faces in town government, handing victories to long-serving members.
In other high-profile contests, Town Moderator Gary Johnston cruised to re-election over challenger Jamie Minacci, 309 to 201. Johnston has held the one-year position for more than 40 years.
Gary Pitney, longtime member and former chairman of the Planning Board, gained 357 votes to win one of the two open five-year seats. Carl Sprague, a preservation advocate, took the other slot with support from 321 voters. Two other candidates on the ballot, Mark Mills and Jack Henderson, came in third and fourth, with 170 ballots for Mills and 95 for Henderson.
Pitney also was re-elected to the Board of Assessors, unopposed, with 441 ballots.
The Planning Board campaign reflected division in town between residents opposing potential large-scale development that threatens open space and others more open to growth on the town’s large plots of land with dense housing while preserving adjacent land.
In a phone interview after the results were posted, Cardillo said he was “very happy and very pleased,” though he acknowledged that awaiting the results was “a little nerve-wracking.”
He acknowledged that “it took a few years to really settle in and get the hang of things” on the Select Board. “We have a good board, we’re getting on well and it’s nice working together,” he said.
“Even when we disagree, it’s cordial and we move on.”
Cardillo described serving on the board as “a pleasure now,” in contrast to tension-filled meetings at times during his first two terms.
He stressed the importance of citizen participation during the meetings. “We’ve got to let people speak and we’ve got to listen,” he said. “My voters have changed based on information I’ve learned at the meetings.”
Chabon, in a brief interview, said: “I wish Chuckie and the town the best, I hope everybody does well. I gave it a good shot, but the voters spoke.”
In the only other contest, Mark Faber defeated Hugh Page for a three-year stint as tree warden, 320-133.
Re-elected without opposition were Charles Kenny to the Board of Health (402 votes), Donald Schneyer to the Sewer and Water Commission (433) and James Welch to the Housing Authority (411).
Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com, on Twitter @BE_cfanto or at 413-637-2551.