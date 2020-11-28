NORTH ADAMS — While expanded early and mail-in voting options led to record turnout this election, higher-income communities in Massachusetts once again voted at greater rates.
Twelve of the 13 lowest turnouts came in Gateway Cities, in which income and education levels fall below the state average. Seven of the state’s 10 largest cities fell in the bottom 12, according to voting data from Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s office.
Springfield, the state’s third-largest city, recorded the lowest turnout rate, at 52.67 percent.
Higher-income communities also voted early and by mail in greater numbers.
Fourteen of the 20 communities with the highest portion of ballots cast by mail had a median household income of over $100,000. A $1,000 increase in a municipality’s median household income was associated with, on average, an increase of 37 ballots cast before Election Day, holding the number of registered voters constant.
Meanwhile, lower-income communities were more likely to vote in person on Election Day. A $1,000 decrease in median household income was associated with 11 additional votes in person on Election Day, controlling for registered voters.
Previously, a MassINC Polling Group analysis of voting data from the Sept. 1 Democratic primary showed “a shift in voting power to whiter and wealthier towns, compared to other recent primaries that did not have early voting.”
“I was alarmed to see that, in the primary, basically, there were signs that voting by mail and early voting both need to be improved so that they are racially equitable,” Kristina Mensik, assistant director of Common Cause Massachusetts, told The Eagle.
“A lot of reforms that are kind of categorized as convenience voting tend not to have the effect of necessarily broadening the electorate,” Mensik added, referencing the MassINC analysis. “In some cases, early voting could have the impact of having more wealthy, white people participate and kind of further distort representation and outcomes.”
Yet, the tendency for lower-income communities to vote more in person and on Election Day — it's a trend that isn’t specific to Massachusetts — also underscores the need to maintain those options, said Pam Wilmot, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts.
“Voter education can help some, but that disparity is always going to be there,” Wilmot said. “Part of that is just mail is not as reliable in certain communities as it is in others. That is why one always has to preserve in-person voting on Election Day.”
New Ashford, a Berkshire County town of just over 200 residents, was the only Massachusetts community that did not cast a ballot early or by mail. But, its turnout of 81.15 percent eclipses the state average of 76 percent, suggesting that Election Day crowds might have been less of a concern because of the lower population density.
In Berkshire County, Williamstown had the greatest portion of ballots cast by mail, at 51.84 percent.
Mount Washington, with a turnout of 90.78 percent, had the highest rate in Berkshire County and the third-highest in the state.
Harvard, at 90.98 percent, topped the state list.
At 67.38 percent, North Adams had the lowest turnout in the Berkshires. The city has an estimated median household income of $38,774, about half the state median.
Pittsfield, the county’s largest city, had a turnout rate of 73.28 percent.
Of early and absentee ballots received statewide, 0.8 percent were rejected, a lower rate than the 3.3 percent that were rejected in 2016 and the 5.5 percent rejected in 2018.
Among the 20,036 rejected ballots, 6,318 were because of failed delivery and 3,247 were due to the lack of a signature.
More than one-fourth of rejected ballots were turned back because the voter already had voted in person.
“These are generally voters who mailed a ballot and then decided to vote in person because of concern about whether or not that ballot would arrive on time,” Debra O’Malley, a spokesperson for Galvin’s office, wrote in an email to reporters, noting that voters who had early ballots rejected also could vote on Election Day.