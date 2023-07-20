Wahconah Park Committee gets closer look at possible redesigns

PITTSFIELD — The finish line for a Wahconah Park renovation or rebuild is still off in the distance. That did not keep the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee from beginning to believe in the possible instead of the theoretical as they saw updated renderings of two potential redesigns.
"It's beautiful, but it feels real," committee member Darren Lee said after the committee heard a presentation from members of the design and engineering teams regarding the project.
As he did in June, Sal Canciello, a principal of S3 Design, and part of the team of engineers, architects and designers working with Pittsfield on the project, led the discussion with the members of the committee, and led a question-and-answer session with some 20 city residents who attended the public input session that followed the 90-minute committee meeting.
“We have two concepts that are a little more refined than what we showed you [in June] to talk about,” Canciello said. “One we’re calling a renovation option, which has the potential — stress the word potential — to save the superstructure of the roof. From our analysis, while it still needs to be repaired and is condemned, it is the only part of the structure that has the potential to be saved. The reason for showing that, when we get in front of the [Massachusetts] Historic Commission, if they’re adamant about saving that versus rebuilding it with the same character.”
Both the renovation option and the so-called elevated option would call for a minimum of 1,300 fixed seats in the grandstand, which would take on the approximate shape of the current one. The elevated option would include an upper concourse behind the seating bowl.
Committee member Clifford Nilan said that while it is still a while until the first shovel goes into the ground, he did say that after listening to Canciello and other members of the team, the project feels closer to kicking into a higher gear.
"We're getting a lot of input, good questions. So yes, I think this is going in the right direction," Nilan said between the two meetings. "The point that should be made is that this is not going to be done overnight. It is going to be phased in over a number of years, in my opinion.
"I think it's starting to really sink in that it's going to happen. It's long overdue."
The public input session was more of a question-and-answer event, with Canciello and members of the team taking questions regarding specific items during their presentation, a presentation which discussed the mitigation of flooding issues in the parking lot to what the stadium might look like to whether or not to put artificial turf down instead of grass.
The meeting is the first of a one-two punch of good news for the potential development project. The other is that Rep. Richard Neal will be in Pittsfield Friday morning to announce federal funding for the Wahconah Park project.
Neal and Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer will be at a 10:30 a.m. news conference in City Hall to announce the grant, which is just a small part of what it might take to renovate or rebuild Wahconah Park.
The final cost of the project may not be known until September, when design leader S3 Design and the construction company Skanska will have a final presentation.
After the news conference, Neal will tour the old ballpark at 105 Wahconah St., to get a look at the park's condition.
There will be another public meeting in August.
"I think after you see a couple of renderings and you see what can happen there and what it could look like, the possibilities, you get excited about it working to try and get this done," committee Chairman Earl Persip III said. "I think the elevated option gives us a better stadium, a little more maintenance-free stadium."