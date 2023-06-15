Wahconah Park committee receives public input, first looks at possible renovation plans

PITTSFIELD — While several in the crowd of some 40 Pittsfield residents gave their opinions about what should happen with the Wahconah Park restoration project, it was Mark McKeever who summed it all up.
“Let’s make the park welcoming again,” he said. “Wahconah Park makes me happy.”
The Wahconah Park Restoration Committee held a public forum Thursday night to garner public input on what the local citizenry likes or dislikes about the current ballpark, what those they want to see with a new or renovated park and what they might not want to see if the project goes forward. The meeting was held in the auditorium of the Berkshire Athenaeum.
Sal Canciello, a principal of S3 Design, and part of the team of engineers, architects and designers working with Pittsfield on the project, led the discussion. He answered numerous questions, some hypothetical, about potential aspects of the project from the sun delay to the natural grass vs. artificial turf debate, to what other events or activities could be housed at Wahconah Park were the project to go forward.
“This is the city’s generational opportunity to get it right” at Wahconah Park, Jim McGrath, the city’s park, open space and natural resource program manager told the gathering at the start of the meeting.
Before the public forum, the members of the Wahconah Park Committee met in the auditorium for the second of its four working meetings with the consultants. They received an overview of a number of potential options for updated grandstands and amenities for players and fans.
Four options involved potentially rotating Wahconah Park so the sun delays that have become so prevalent in recent years — and in fact helped the Futures League baseball team get its nickname — would be eliminated. There were four other renovation options that involved keeping Wahconah Park’s home plate facing west, where the potential of sun delays could continue.
“If you get rid of the sun delay,” Kimberly Campagna said during the open forum, “you might as well build somewhere else.”
Of the four renovation plans, one involves keeping the park on one level. All would have a grandstand that would seat between 1,000 and 1,300 fans, give or take. That would not include bleachers down foul lines.
The committee members all saw a slide presentation by Canciello, explaining what the different options would entail — both for moving the orientation of the field and for keeping Wahconah Park the same.
Canciello pointed out in his presentation to the committee where locker rooms, the press box, bathrooms, concession stands and team offices might be. It was told to the committee members that, depending on the direction they and the city choose, there might have to be the installation of a lift or an elevator to meet Americans With Disabilities Act requirements.
In the 30 minutes between the end of the committee meeting and the start of the public forum, some committee members were pleased with the progress and with the moving forward.
“My initial thoughts are I’m excited,” said Earl Persip III, a Pittsfield city councilor and the chair of the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee. “We’re moving forward and I like all four options. I think it’s exciting that we’re moving forward and we have some things on paper now.”
Different members of the committee had favorites of the four renovation options, but choosing one is still a ways away.
While Persip did not commit to any plan or any ballpark orientation, in response to a question, he said that changing the orientation is not a path he is — at the moment — ready to walk down.
“I feel there was no benefit to turning the field. All the options of turning the field didn’t really help us in any way,” he said. “It made more things complicated. I heard from people that they don’t even want to turn the field. They like the tradition of the sun delay and the way it’s always been.”
The committee will process what they heard Thursday and meet with the consultants again in mid-July. The ambitious timetable has the consultants scheduled to report their findings at the end of the summer. Whichever direction is chosen, construction is scheduled to be done by June 1, 2025.
“Wahconah Park really is an anchor to our downtown. The investments we make at Wahconah Park will help spur additional investment in our community,” McGrath said. “Wahconah Park is one part of a spoke in a larger wheel, and we really do feel like an investment in Wahconah Park is an investment in Pittsfield.”