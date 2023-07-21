$3 million in federal funds delivered by Rep. Richard Neal is set for the Wahconah Park restoration in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — In announcing $3 million in federal funds as part of the pool of money for the restoration of Wahconah Park, Congressman Richard E. Neal cut right to the chase.
"I think, for those of us who are sporting fans and former participants, the world 'iconic' is overused in America," said Neal. "But, guess what? When it comes to Wahconah Park, it's the appropriate designation."
Neal, Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, members of the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee, the Pittsfield City Council, State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier, along with city and Berkshire County dignitaries gathered in the City Council chambers for the receipt of the money that will help fund the project to restore the old ballpark.
"We've said it before, Pittsfield is a baseball city," Tyer said during her introductory remarks, "and it has been since 1791 when the first reported mention of the game was found in a town bylaw. On Aug. 9, 1892, Wahconah Park welcomed its first group of fans."
The announcement of the federal dollars comes less than 24 hours after the most recent meeting of the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee. At the meeting, S3 Design of Braintree's Sal Canciello along with the design and engineering teams unveiled a pair of possible restoration designs for the ballpark on Wahconah Street.
Both initial renderings call for fixed seating in the stadium bowl of between 1,300 and 1,350 fans. Since the park sits along the West branch of the Housatonic River, the project will also try and mitigate problems with flooding in the parking lot and the park itself due to excessive rains.
"I think what comes next is the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee needs to make a decision on which version of the future they imagine for Wahconah Park," Tyer said in response to a question after the event ended. "Once that's been decided, then the team that's been hired can put together a cost estimate.
"That's when we're going to know how to best fund the project going forward."
In prepared remarks, Tyer said that while the Restoration Committee has been diligently working with the design and construction team on the project, she said it was a request from Neal's office that helped lead to the $3 million.
"Back in early 2022, Congressman Neal's staff contacted us and had a request. 'Do you have any ideas for how we might support you?'" she said, as Neal chimed in by saying with federal money.
"The possibilities we talked about were endless. We have a lot of things we want to do in Pittsfield," she said. "It was tough to narrow down our request, but we knew after a lot of deliberation, the improvements to Wahconah Park and the significance Wahconah Park has to our community was the one we wanted to submit."
The Wahconah Park Restoration Committee has had three of its four workshop meetings and public forums. The next one will come in late August when the final review of the feasibility study selected design will take place. In addition, the committee members will review and approve the selected design option and then have another public forum to garner opinions. A final presentation will take place in mid-September.
According to the timeline set by S3 Design, the bid documents will be established in late 2023, with bids being taken in May, 2024, and a contract awarded in June. Construction is scheduled to begin at the close of the 2024 Futures League baseball season, with the construction slated to be completed by June 1, 2025.
"Congressman Neal, I thank you because this $3 million really kicks us off and really makes it a vision that we see that can be completed," said Earl Persip III, a Pittsfield city councilor at large and the chair of the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee. "The committee has worked hard on this project and we want to make sure we do it right.
"This is just the beginning. The committee is dedicated and we want to make sure that this is an opportunity for the residents of Pittsfield to enjoy as long as we're around and as long as our kids are around."