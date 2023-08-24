Wahconah Park Restoration Committee seems mulls splitting the project into two parts, with the grandstand first

PITTSFIELD — The restoration project at Wahconah Park may eventually be split into two parts.
During the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee meeting Thursday night, discussion turned to the possibility of the committee, along with the design and construction teams, pushing forward with plans to reconstruct the grandstand building first. That would also include new locker rooms and other on-site facilities.
The second phase would consider natural grass vs. artificial turf.
"I want to be clear that this is a discussion that will move forward. I just think it was delaying us a little bit because I don't think it happens the first year after construction, let's say," Wahconah Park Restoration Committee Chairman and Pittsfield City Councilor Earl Persip III said. "I think it would be a second phase. I want to get a recommendation in the mayor's hand sooner rather than later.
"I just thought the turf [question] was delaying us."
The committee members held a video meeting with Sal Canciello of S3 Design of Brookline and the team working with Canciello in working to bring the project to fruition.
"The estimating has started from the plans we have provided," Canciello said. "We currently working on the final report and pulling things together to start to prepare that for you. This review with you today is to make sure we're on the right track. As we make adjustments to that, we can get that into the cost model and into our renderings for our final presentation, which we are targeting somewhere in mid-September."
The reason the committee members discussed the idea of a two-part solution is because of a presentation by Mark Arigoni, the U.S. manager of Landscape Architecture at SLR Consulting, with an office in Agawam.
Arigoni said his company took three deep test borings around the facility, and there was nothing "that said whoa," in his words. Arigoni did tell the members of the committee that taking care of wet field conditions was something that was, in his words, doable.
"The field drainage, I think, I have a positive outlook on taking care of a soggy outfield and soggy infield based upon rain events. Again, I think we're going to move forward with all bets are off in a 100-year flood event. But what we've talked about is a more standard flood event, which really hasn't impacted the field very much in the history of this facility," he said. "I'm pretty comfortable with some design engineering techniques and some drainage techniques, we can deal with the field of play and make it a lot more playable."
Hearing that made the committee members seemed a bit more inclined to at least consider holding off on including an artificial turf surface with the grandstand project.
"Frankly, the feedback that Mark gave us early in the call, I think probably gives everyone a little more comfort in saying we do have an opportunity to table" turf or grass, committee member Len Light said. "It sounds like we can focus on the grandstand, we can focus on the parking lot and we're not going to be at risk of having a field that's not playable because of the improvements that can just be made to the field itself."
One additional item came up at the tail end of the meeting, as Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager Jim McGrath said that a city council petition from City Councilors Kenneth Warren and James Conant requests "the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee seek public input via a survey offered through the city website."
McGrath and Persip agreed to look over the list of 13 questions in order to set up a survey that could be on line shortly after Labor Day.