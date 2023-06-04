Wahconah Regional High School graduates 111 students

School name: Wahconah Regional High School
Graduation location/date: School gymnasium on Sunday, June 4, at 1 p.m.
Number of graduating seniors: 111
Valedictorian: Lucas Wildrick
Salutatorian: Sheffield Drewry
Memorable moment: At the end of his speech, Wahconah High School Principal Aaron Robb had the graduates close their eyes and express gratitude for the people in the room that helped get them there. He then had family members do the same.
“Think about a moment where those you invited to attend today helped you to become who you are today,” Robb said. “Think back to certain moments in your life where your people in attendance today provided you with hope.”
The speeches delivered by Robb, Wildrick, Drewry and class President Julie Alsmaan keyed in on the fact that members of this graduating class were first-year students at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and had to navigate virtual and hybrid schooling.