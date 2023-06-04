<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Wahconah Regional High School graduates 111 students

School name: Wahconah Regional High School

Graduation location/date: School gymnasium on Sunday, June 4, at 1 p.m.

Number of graduating seniors: 111

Valedictorian: Lucas Wildrick

Salutatorian: Sheffield Drewry

Memorable moment: At the end of his speech, Wahconah High School Principal Aaron Robb had the graduates close their eyes and express gratitude for the people in the room that helped get them there. He then had family members do the same.

“Think about a moment where those you invited to attend today helped you to become who you are today,” Robb said. “Think back to certain moments in your life where your people in attendance today provided you with hope.”

The speeches delivered by Robb, Wildrick, Drewry and class President Julie Alsmaan keyed in on the fact that members of this graduating class were first-year students at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and had to navigate virtual and hybrid schooling.

See more photos here.

Photos: Wahconah Regional High School graduates 111 students

Wahconah valedictorian Lucas Wildrick
Wahconah Regional High School Salutatorian Sheffield Drewry
Wahconah grads sit with their eyes closed
Wahconah grads playing with Silly String
A student with graduation cap covered in Silly String
Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

