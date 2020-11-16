DALTON — Wahconah Regional High School has shifted to fully remote learning until after the Thanksgiving break amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the school community.
Leslie Blake-Davis, superintendent of Central Berkshire Regional School District, made the announcement Monday morning in an email to families. Students will continue to learn remotely until Nov. 30.
"Hopefully, at that point, the status of COVID-19, in the community and within Wahconah Regional High School will allow for the school to be reopened for in-person learning," Blake-Davis wrote.
The decision was made based on recommendations from Jayne Smith, a representative of the Dalton Board of Health, and Dr. Dan Doyle, chair of the Dalton Board of Health Committee. Wahconah currently has three positive COVID-19 cases, and 12 people are in quarantine due to community exposure.
"Due to the presence of these documented cases, and the potential for additional cases to turn positive, with consequences for contact tracing at Wahconah, the decision has been made to postpone in-person learning until the Monday after Thanksgiving break," Blake-Davis wrote.
"This is a reminder that safety measures are especially important right now as they have direct implications for our return to in-person schooling. Thank you ahead of time for your understanding regarding this difficult decision which above all else puts the health and well being of our students and staff at the forefront."