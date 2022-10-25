All seven district towns have signed off on a new Wahconah high school track. Construction will begin in June

DALTON — Reconstruction of the track at Wahconah Regional High School is expected to begin in June 2023, school district administrators say.
Planning can move forward now that the seven member towns of the Central Berkshire Regional School District have all voted to go ahead with the $900,000 project.
The school’s beleaguered track has been in place since 1993, and despite some resurfacing efforts, has become pocked with cracks and bare spots. Damage is severe enough to warrant a full reconstruction, administrators say.
Leslie Blake-Davis, superintendent for the district, said the project is expected to cost about $750,000, with an additional $150,000 tacked on for contingency funding. Quotes for the project originally came in at about $650,000, but have increased due to rising costs of building materials, she said.
The allocation comes from a leftover pool of about $2 million from the larger project to build the new Wahconah high school. That project was completed last fall.
Blake-Davis said that work on the track is expected to start next June after the spring’s track and field season wraps up. The timeline for its completion is expected to be about two to three months, meaning it will likely be finished by September 2023.
Principal Aaron Robb said the project would likely need to be completed before the fall sports season began.
“We play football in the middle of that track,” Robb said. “It would be hard to displace them.”
The project will update all of the school’s track and field facilities, including infield events like long jump, shot put, discus and high jump.
Robb provided a timeline for the school’s running facilities, dating back to its first track built in 1961, which was made from limestone and cinder blocks.
“There was no real track by today’s standards,” Robb said.
That changed in 1993, after funding for the current track was donated by David and Susan Lombard, whose son Derek Lombard was a track star at the school. Organizers for Relay for Life paid for a resurfacing of the track in the early 2000s after extensive use.
Years of wear and tear, however, have left the track in disrepair. This will be the most extensive work done on the track in nearly 30 years, Robb said.
Administrators plan to do necessary maintenance on the track more regularly after this investment, including cover and fencing to protect portions of the track.
“The plan is to be as proactive as possible,” Blake-Davis said.
The seven towns included in the district were tasked with voting by special town meeting to approve or deny the project by Oct. 24. All seven towns voted in favor of the project; a “no” vote would have resulted in the project being scrapped.
Blake-Davis said she was grateful to the member towns for their votes of approval. Robb echoed the sentiment, saying he was glad members of the district approved both this and the initial project to build a new school.
“We may debate it, we may discuss it," Robb said, "but this community continues to step up for its kids."