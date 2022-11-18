'Movember' has a number. It's 60. That's how many men die by suicide each hour around the world

PITTSFIELD — Walkathons were held at Pittsfield and Taconic high schools Thursday to raise money for Movember, a men’s health organization, and for the Aaron Coty Memorial Scholarship.

The takehome message: “Keep moving for men’s mental health,” one student-made sign said.

The Walk For Aaron honors Pittsfield High alum Aaron Coty, who graduated from the school in 2014 and died by suicide on Sept. 17, 2015. The walkathons at both schools were organized in large part by Matt Capeless, a classmate of Coty’s and health and human development teacher at Taconic.

The walkathons, held around the athletic tracks at the schools, seek to raise awareness for men’s mental health.

Capeless started running to honor Coty three years ago when he heard about the Movember movement. It’s a fitting tribute to a classmate who used to compete against him for best times when the two ran track and field at PHS.

Since then, he’s been expanding a team of people to run or walk 60 miles in the month of November – a total that reflects the number of men who die by suicide every hour globally. Capeless has tried to do something bigger each year for the cause.

The walkathons generate money through registration fees, donations and sponsorships on an official T-shirt, Capeless said. The totals are still being tallied.

Besides raising money, the event provides an opportunity to raise awareness about mental health issues and to bring people together. Capeless said the event encourages people to check in on their friends.

“All these people are walking around the track and talking to each other,” Capeless said. “They’re building that relationship.”

Capeless said 44 students were registered to walk at Taconic and 35 signed up to walk at PHS. The total may have gone higher, as students entered at the last minute.

Each of those students would account for at least $25 to the fundraiser, as they had to provide a $5 entry fee and a $20 donation from family or friends.

Capeless teamed with Mia Albano, guidance counselor at Pittsfield High, and Ashley Paradis, the school’s music instructor, who together lead the school’s Link Club, in which seniors mentor younger students.

Students in health classes at Pittsfield High made signs for the walkathon, with phrases such as “Have a convo with a bro” and “Real men talk about mental health,” in tandem with signs promoting resources such as the 988 telephone lifeline.

Allison Blau and Kellie Harrington, seniors at Pittsfield High and members of the Link Club, said they were glad to be part of getting the conversation started.

“This one hits close to home for me,” Harrington said. She knows the Coty family. Her father was a swim teacher for Aaron Coty when he was growing up.

Harrington said all of the students who took part provided a powerful display for those struggling with their mental health, and a clear message: You are not alone.

“We want to help people to understand that it’s OK to not be OK,” Blau said.