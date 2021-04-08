Walmart's pharmacies will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments to eligible people in Massachusetts on Saturday.
In Berkshire County, appointments will be available only at the Walmart in Pittsfield. The North Adams Walmart is not on a list of 43 stores throughout Massachusetts where Walmart will be offering appointments, according to a company news release.
Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart website scheduler. The availability of appointments depends, however, on how long the company's allocation lasts.
Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Massachusetts.
In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine. Appointments are available seven days a week, the company said, but timing will vary based on availability of the vaccine.