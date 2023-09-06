PITTSFIELD — In a pair of televised debates touching on housing, police oversight and revitalizing the city, candidates from Wards 2 and 7 made their case to voters Tuesday night at the Berkshire Athenaeum.
The preliminary election for both wards and the mayoral race will be held on Sept. 19, allowing the top two vote recipients to advance to the general election in November.
Brittany Polito of iBerkshires, Josh Landes of WAMC and Shaw Israel Izikson of the Berkshire Edge presented the questions to the candidates in the debates, which were televised on PCTV.
The Ward 2 election will be held between candidates Soncere Williams, Brittany Bandani and Alexander Blumin. Williams was absent Tuesday night due to a family emergency.
The Ward 7 race features incumbent candidate Anthony Maffuccio and challengers Jonathon Morey and Rhonda Serre. Morey was absent for the debate.
WARD 2
The candidates were first asked what specific issues for Ward 2, which includes downtown and central Pittsfield neighborhoods, they would address if elected.
Bandani said she wants to develop more physical space downtown, focusing on bringing more mixed use buildings, affordable housing and businesses to the city center.
Blumin’s answer revolved around lowering property taxes for city residents, a point he returned to continually throughout the debate, and about reducing crime and drug use in the ward.
Asked about police oversight and use of mental health co-responders, Blumin said that police should be mindful in their approach to mental health crises, but that property taxes should not be raised to support hiring social workers.
Conversely, Bandani said she thought the city was "desperately in need of more social workers."
On the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission list of police officers who have been credibly accused of misconduct — including 17 in Pittsfield — Bandani said she believed police matters should be dealt with internally. Blumin emphasized the need for more training for police officers.
Regarding the charter objection, a controversial parliamentary tool used to delay votes for city ordinances and budget proposals, Blumin said any decision regarding its fate should be decided by voters. Bandani also supported it as part of the city’s process, saying that it could be helpful if used properly.
When asked to name a recent City Council action they disagreed with, Bandani cited the city's decision not to spray for mosquitoes. She thought more heed should have been paid to people who were affected.
“That real life, lived experience matters,” Bandani said. “There’s sort of these global environmental health safety hazards that, although valid, I wish both sides had listened to each other better.”
Blumin named the Council’s decision to adopt the proposed city budget of $205 million, which he found to be exorbitant and unsustainable. He vowed to reduce it, among promises to introduce term limits for city councilors and reduce the term length for the mayor.
WARD 7
When asked about safe consumption sites, or places where people can use drugs safely in a communal setting, Serre said she would be open to exploring them as an option and how they might work for Pittsfield specifically, adding she needs to research the issue more.
Maffuccio said that at the moment, he would be opposed to the idea, questioning its ability to help people get to recovery.
On the POST Commission list, Maffuccio said disciplinary actions should be handled by the police department. Serre said that she felt the list did not provide enough specifics on the complaints, and that it was important to hold police to a higher standard.
“We need them to be perfect,” she said, for their own safety and that of the general public.
On housing, Serre said that home ownership was key for the city and Ward 7, pointing out how many programs are available to homeowners as opposed to renters. Getting people to invest in maintaining their property would go a long way, she added.
Maffuccio said that the city needs to invest in affordable housing and consider tearing down more condemned houses to repurpose the land.
Serre was asked about Maffuccio’s absences at City Council meetings over the past year; the Ward 7 incumbent has been serving on the body since 2019, but missed several meetings in his most recent term.
“That’s between him and his doctor,” Serre said, noting that unless the City Council passed an ordinance pertaining to absences by a member, she didn’t need to speculate on it.
Maffuccio defended his absences, saying he had gone through a rough patch recently but remained present for his ward constituents and continued taking calls.
Both candidates said the city's charter objection had been abused in the past City Council session. Serre said that it should not be used at all during budget season, and Maffuccio said that he was “embarrassed” about how it was used to delay votes.
Both candidates stopped short, however, of saying the charter objection should be removed.