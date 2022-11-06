Spinning bike wheels and flying fishing reels punctuate unseasonably warm November weekend for Berkshire County

Pittsfield biker Eric Nadolny will be the first to tell you these unseasonably warm temperatures in November are “almost unheard of.”

On Saturday, as Pittsfield enjoyed a high of 71 degrees, he got on his Harley and seized the day — knowing he didn’t have too many days left to seize in this riding season. He rode 128 miles with five of his friends, covering ground in New York and Connecticut on what might have been the season’s last great haul.

The weather, as he put it, was perfect.

“We pretty much could have been wearing T-shirts out there,” Nadolny said.

Nadolny and his friends were able to thoroughly enjoy the Berkshires and nearby areas. Taking in the natural beauty of Western Massachusetts on the back of a bike is nearly unparalleled, he said, but being able to pull off to the side and point the beautiful fall colors out to each other is what makes the experience even better.

“It’s just nice to be able to enjoy these moments with people,” Nadolny said.

Besides the leaf-peeping and the riding itself, there were little things that made the trip special. The bikers were able to stop off at a Mexican restaurant in Stephenstown, N.Y., and eat lunch outside — a rarity for early November. The key takeaway, no matter what they were doing, is that they were together, he said.

The ride was an all-day affair, he said, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“The whole day from start to finish is nothing but fun,” Nadolny said.

Jon Kane, another rider in the area, would have been there too if he didn’t have to work. He said it’s been a great year for riding, although he tends to bring his bike out earlier than most anyway. A good riding season is somewhere from late April to October, he said. He’s aiming to get his first ride next year in January or February.

“Usually I park it around Halloween,” Kane said. “This year, I haven’t even put it away.”

While wet leaves can present a problem this time of the year in terms of slick riding, Kane said the dry days leading up to the weekend made it “perfect” for a good trip.

Rain did fall on Sunday, though, putting a damper — literally — on the day’s high temperature of 67 degrees. Robert Bernardo, another area biker, spent part of the day at Balderdash Cellars at their barn area, enjoying the weather while getting ready to head to a bowling league later in the evening.

“If the sun had been out today, we would have been riding,” Bernardo said.

Not everyone enjoyed the weekend on two wheels, however. For Devon Gilbert and Emily Terray, two relative newcomers to the sport of fishing, an unseasonably warm November weekend meant another chance to cast their lines.

Gilbert and Terray were fishing off the side of a dock at Onota Lake, one of the spots they rotate through at Burbank Park. The lake is good for grabbing carp and some other smaller fish and the park provides an accessible place to practice.

Terray is still holding out hope for catching something bigger, though.

“I want to land a pike,” Terray said. “That’s what I really want. It’s big and it’s got some teeth to it.”

Gilbert and Terray started fishing about a year ago, as many of their friends enjoy the hobby, too. It’s a peaceful way to take advantage of the weather, Gilbert said.

“It’s kind of calming,” Gilbert said. “Very relaxing.”

While the park’s quiet is good for catching fish, some of its visitors would prefer to see it a bit more lively. Bianca Chambers, who was walking with her husband, Luke Chambers, their infant son and their dog, said more people should take advantage of the beautiful lakefront.

“I wish more people would come here,” Bianca Chambers said. “It’s pretty quiet here.”

Bianca Chambers said the warm weekend fell in an interesting in-between space — many of the area’s farmers markets and harvest festivals were concluded, she said, so it was harder to find things to do for the weekend.

If it weren’t for the warm weather, the couple wouldn’t be walking there this late into the year, especially with a baby in tow. But this balmy stretch in November let them get out to enjoy it.

“We like to utilize this space,” Bianca Chambers said. “We try to get out as much as we can.”

Lisa Stevens visited town from Connecticut to come see her family this weekend and was able to enjoy the park with them. Her grandchildren, 5-year-old Jay, 6-year-old Hailey and 9-year-old Brooke, got to enjoy some time playing on the park’s playgrounds and throwing rocks into the water.

For some, however, the warm weather was a backdrop for the routine.

“We’ve got a big old oak tree in our yard that just dumped all its leaves,” said Bob Kerwood, who was walking with his wife Mary at Burbank Park. “That’s what yesterday was all about.”

Even still, Bob and Mary Kerwood decided to use the unseasonably warm Sunday, drizzles notwithstanding, for a change of scenery. They normally get their daily walk in on the Ashuwillticook Trail, but opted instead for a walk by the lake on Sunday.

“It’s nice and quiet and peaceful here,” Mary Kerwood said. “It would be nice if the sun was out, but you can’t have everything … we’ve had a lot of sunny days lately.”