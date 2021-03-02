U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will chair two Senate subcommittees that she said will aid her effort to reign in economic inequalities.
A Cambridge Democrat, Warren joined the Senate Finance Committee last month. She will chair that committee’s Subcommittee on Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Growth, as well as the Subcommittee on Economic Policy for the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.
Those subcommittees oversee a broad range of economic policy areas. Warren called them “critical tools” that would help her “to hold big corporations and their executives accountable and to strengthen our banking, securities, and tax laws — and make sure they are enforced,” she said in a Tuesday news release.
“I'll continue to push for racial and economic justice and lasting economic security for families,” she said.
Warren on Monday proposed a 2 percent tax on “ultra-millionaire” households with between $50 million and $1 billion, along with an additional 1 percent surtax on those holding over $1 billion. She said wealth inequalities increased by the pandemic have heightened the need for tax reform.
