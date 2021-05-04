When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Highway Garage, 443 South Washington State Road/Route 8
In a budget that projects declining local aid from the state, Washington plans to convene in-person for annual town meeting at the Highway Garage, and masks are a must. Town leaders predict the tax rate could increase approximately 2 percent.
Capital projects: The town is proposing to use free cash to pay for three capital projects: Repairing the Highway Department's front-end loader, removing ash trees the town says pose a potential liability along roads, including Blotz Road, and replacing the aging cedar-shingle roof on the Town Park gazebo.
State aid woes: The town is predicting that local aid from the state will fall by more than 3 percent, which has the town’s Finance Committee discussing whether a debt override might be necessary next year. A decline in state aid would shift more of the budgetary burden to local taxpayers.
School spending: The town’s assessment for the Central Berkshire Regional School District is rising just over 3 percent compared to last year. However, there are no vocational students enrolling this year, and town leaders say that will produce savings on tuition and transportation costs.
BUDGET
Fiscal 2021: $1,872,238*
Increase: 3.4 percent
*=Operating budget, not including debt service
LINE ITEMS
$729,950 for the Central Berkshire Regional School District assessment
$563,834 for the Highway Department
$187,091 for general government accounts, including $20,000 for reserves and $18,000 for workers' compensation and general insurance
— Amanda Burke, The Berkshire Eagle