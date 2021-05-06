WASHINGTON — Voters made efficient work of the warrant at annual town meeting Wednesday, approving all 24 articles by unanimous vote, according to the chairman of the town’s Finance Committee.
“It was pretty uneventful; all articles passed unanimously on a voice vote,” said Chairman Kent Lew.
The 33 voters present for the socially distanced meeting at the highway garage signed off on a $1,872,238 operating budget for fiscal year 2022.
They also approved the town’s $729,950 assessment for the Central Berkshire Regional School District. Town meeting went on to pass $109,001 in spending for capital improvements within the district, and $563,834 for Highway Department operations.
Also approved were four expenditures from the town's free-cash account — remaining and unrestricted money from the previous year. They are $35,000 to make repairs on the Highway Department’s front-end loader; $3,715 to cover previous-year technology expenses; $15,000 for removal of trees creating a liability along town roads; and $8,000 to replace the town park's gazebo roof.
Lew said that town meeting also got a preview of a proposed Town Plan that will receive a full public hearing at the highway garage at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Three people were honored for their contributions to the town, whose population hovers at about 530.
Jan Nelson received a posthumous certificate of recognition for her service to the town in many capacities, Lew said, including as administrative assistant to the Board of Selectmen.
James Huebner, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, was recognized for his more than 10-year tenure on the town’s executive panel, and Lew, who also serves as manager of the town’s municipal broadband network, was acknowledged for his work spearheading the infrastructure project.