WASHINGTON — Voters returned a few familiar faces to town government Saturday in a slate of uncontested races.
The annual town election drew 66 voters to the polls at Town Hall, or about 16 percent of the Washington’s total number of registered voters, according to Town Clerk Allison Mikaniewicz.
Kent Lew, the Finance Committee chairman, was the sole candidate running for Select Board, a new role for him after longtime Selectman James Huebner opted not to seek another term in office.
Incumbent David Drugmand cinched another term on the Finance Committee, and voters reelected a Mikaniewicz as town clerk.
Town Moderator Edwin Neumuth will continue to serve in that role after receiving 64 votes.
There were no declared candidates in the race for Planning Board, according to the town, but 11 people received write-in votes. Linda Levernoch earned the most, with four votes.