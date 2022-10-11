Watch our time-lapse fall foliage video. (We actually picked a tree that changed colors this year!)

Remember last year, when our fall foliage time-lapse video showcased one tree on Hancock Shaker Village's property that never, well, changed colors?
(We do, and we're still not sure we can laugh about it yet.)
This year, photographer Ben Garver decided to outsmart Mother Nature and went to Springside Park, asking James McGrath, park, open space and natural resource program manager of Pittsfield, where the best spot to set up a camera to capture the foliage would be.
They settled on a rear attic window of the Springside House, facing east, overlooking a cluster of Maple trees.
Here's what Garver was able to capture (this time, it's worth the video, we promise!):