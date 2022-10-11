<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
FALL FOLIAGE BERKSHIRES

Watch our time-lapse fall foliage video. (We actually picked a tree that changed colors this year!)

After a no-show on last year's time-lapse video — like, literally, the colors didn't show up — we changed our camera location

SPRINGSIDEHOUSE

This year, Eagle photographer Ben Garver set up the time-lapse camera in the attic window of Springside House in Pittsfield.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

Remember last year, when our fall foliage time-lapse video showcased one tree on Hancock Shaker Village's property that never, well, changed colors?

(We do, and we're still not sure we can laugh about it yet.)

Photos: A look at the fall foliage in the Berkshires right now

This year, photographer Ben Garver decided to outsmart Mother Nature and went to Springside Park, asking James McGrath, park, open space and natural resource program manager of Pittsfield, where the best spot to set up a camera to capture the foliage would be.

They settled on a rear attic window of the Springside House, facing east, overlooking a cluster of Maple trees. 

Here's what Garver was able to capture (this time, it's worth the video, we promise!):

Take a look at one of Springside Park's giant maples turning color over several weeks in just a minute using time-lapse photography. Look for colors peaking around the Berkshires in the next week. 

BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

