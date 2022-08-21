WATCH: The Boston Symphony Orchestra plays 'Happy Birthday' to John Williams during his 90th birthday celebration at Tanglewood

On Saturday, the Boston Symphony Orchestra wished composer John Williams — who served as Boston Pops conductor and currently holds the titles Boston Pops Conductor Laureate and Tanglewood Artist-in-Residence — a happy 90th birthday in a celebration in his honor. Williams turned 90 on Feb. 8
The performance featured Tanglewood favorites Yo-Yo Ma and James Taylor, with special guests Branford Marsalis, Eric Revis, and BSO members Will Hudgins and Jessica Zhou, all under the direction of former BSO Associate Conductor Ken-David Masur.
According to a news release, the program featured selections from Williams' movie scores, including including “Throne Room” and "Finale" from "Star Wars: A New Hope" and the "Superman March," as well as several of Williams’ concert works, which included "Highwood’s Ghost," which commemorated Leonard Bernstein’s centenary in 2018.