WATCH: The Boston Symphony Orchestra plays 'Happy Birthday' to John Williams during his 90th birthday celebration at Tanglewood

John Williams

John Williams is celebrated at his 90th birthday celebration at Tanglewood in Lenox on Saturday. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY HILARY SCOTT — BSO

On Saturday, the Boston Symphony Orchestra wished composer John Williams — who served as Boston Pops conductor and currently holds the titles Boston Pops Conductor Laureate and Tanglewood Artist-in-Residence — a happy 90th birthday in a celebration in his honor. Williams turned 90 on Feb. 8

The performance featured Tanglewood favorites Yo-Yo Ma and James Taylor, with special guests Branford Marsalis, Eric Revis, and BSO members Will Hudgins and Jessica Zhou, all under the direction of former BSO Associate Conductor Ken-David Masur. 

According to a news release, the program featured selections from Williams' movie scores, including including “Throne Room” and "Finale" from "Star Wars: A New Hope" and the "Superman March," as well as several of Williams’ concert works, which included "Highwood’s Ghost," which commemorated Leonard Bernstein’s centenary in 2018.

