PITTSFIELD — A water main burst Tuesday in Pittsfield, affecting water service on Thomas Island Road.
According to the city’s Facebook page, there was to be no water service available to Thomas Island addresses starting about 2:30 p.m. due to repairs. Surrounding homes in the area may retain water service during the repairs, but might have discolored water.
The city did not immediately provide a timeline for repairs, but said updates about the situation will be shared as needed. The road is located off Pecks Road at Lake Onota.