Wayfair cuts 5 percent of jobs; status of Pittsfield employees unclear

Wayfair is cutting about 870 employees, or 5 percent of its global workforce, as part of a plan to manage costs as it works to come through the pandemic.

The announcement Friday from Niraj Shah, a Pittsfield native, did not break out all locations affected by the job cuts. In Boston, the company's headquarters, 400 jobs will be cut.

Wayfair operates a customer call center in the Clock Tower complex off South Church Street in Pittsfield. The center opened in 2019 and by the following year had about 130 employees, according to coverage in The Eagle.

In 2019, Shah pledged that the Pittsfield center would eventually grow to 300 jobs.

In a message to all employees Friday, Shah said the cuts are part of an effort by managers to guide Wayfair “in a financially responsible manner.” Wayfair has 18,000 employees around the world.

“We are actively navigating Wayfair towards a level of profitability that will allow us to control our own destiny, while still investing aggressively in the future,” Shah said. “The macro environment doesn’t change our belief in the size of the opportunity, and we are moving purposely to seize that opportunity.”

The company said it was informing all affected workers in North America on Friday.

Jobs cuts by Wayfair in February 2020, just before the start of the pandemic, spared positions in Pittsfield.

A request for information on any Pittsfield office job losses is pending with Wayfair.

In late 2018, Wayfair secured a $31.3 million tax break from Massachusetts related to its planned job growth in Boston and Pittsfield.

An Eagle story at the time reported that the deal awarded Wayfair a $9,500 tax break for every job created.

Wayfair Inc. expects costs related to the job cuts to run between $30 million and $40 million in the third quarter, mostly related to employee severance and benefits.

The company said it's in the process of making substantial cuts to third party labor costs as well.

Shares fell 13 percent at one point in Friday morning trading.

In his message to employees, Shah thanked those affected by the cuts. "For those leaving today, I want to say again how much we appreciate your contributions to Wayfair. Your work will have a lasting impact on the business and each of us. For those staying, I appreciate everything you’re doing to support one another," he wrote.