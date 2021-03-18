ADAMS — A local business has committed to donate a police dog to the Adams Police Department, including any training and equipment needed, veterinary bills and food for five years.
Adams Hometown Market, which is marking the second anniversary of opening its Adams location, announced the donation during Wednesday night’s remote meeting of the Select Board.
Police Chief K. Scott Kelley said the department's current K-9, Kumar, is 8 years old and approaching retirement age. “So, this couldn’t have come at a better time,” Kelley said. “This is a great expense they have taken on, especially now.”
He said the company contacted the department a couple of weeks ago to say it wanted Adams to be the next recipient. Adams Hometown Market has 15 grocery stores in small towns around Massachusetts, Connecticut and Long Island. The donation is supported by the grocery's foundation.
“Adams Hometown Market is all about small town communities,” said Robert Pytko, the store's manager. “We want Adams to know we are part of the community and we are here for the community.”
Curtis Crane, the department's K-9officer, said that Kumar has had an oversize impact on the community, and that when he retires, his replacement also will serve well.
“We’re very lucky to have you here, thank you,” Crane told Pytko.
Kelley said the new K-9 will be named Adam, at the request of the donor. Kumar, the chief added, “has been a huge community asset, and we will continue moving that forward with Adam.”
Later in the meeting, Kelley told the board that the Police Department has embarked on a new social media effort to expand the neighborhood watch model by establishing a network of community members who use the Ring Neighbors doorbell cameras or phone apps.
Detective Travis Cunningham explained that the app can be used to report incidents, but more importantly, it can be tapped by investigators to ask people in certain neighborhoods, or even townwide, if they had captured any video that could help in an investigation. If so, the resident can forward the video to the police anonymously.
It also can be used for community alerts about bad weather or other advisories.
“It’s just another tool in our tool belt,” Cunningham said.
Kelley said the community has embraced it.
“We’ve had a tremendous response,” he said.
Kelley also noted that the response has helped a Facebook campaign called #9PMRoutine, which reminds residents that every night at 9 they should take valuables out of the car, lock car doors, lock the garage door, lock all exterior house doors and windows and turn on exterior lights.
Cunningham noted that nearly every burglary call the department responds to involves an unlocked door or window.
“If everyone did this, it would cut down on the volume of investigations and save a lot of people from getting the stuff taken,” he noted.