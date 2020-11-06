PITTSFIELD — Jorja Flaherty was determined to make the most of her time on Earth. In death, she called on her community to do the same.
Jorja, 34, who was honored by friends and family during calling hours Thursday, died Sunday, after battling triple-negative breast cancer.
But, not before she took the opportunity to write her own obituary, which was published in Wednesday’s edition of The Eagle.
“Breast cancer sucks. Cancer sucks. But as my chemo nurse Kim would tell me, the only good gift cancer gives is time to plan, to suck up every moment of beauty and enjoy it to its fullest and to complete the list,” she wrote. “My bucket list was filled in so many ways, it overflowed.”
And Jorja had a message for the community she said gave her strength for years: Don’t wait to savor life, and don’t lose faith.
“Always speak up and believe in yourself. Love hard, be loyal, laugh hard, cry and love Jesus,” she wrote. “Cherish Every. Single. Minute. Cancer or no cancer, we are not guaranteed tomorrow.”
Jorja adored her sons, Olli, 2, and Liam, 5, and was a pillar of strength for her family, her husband said, though her candor and strength spread throughout the community.
“She was madly in love with her children, and she loved life,” Bryan Flaherty said. “She really, truly put other people first.”
After many months of aggressive chemotherapy and treatment, Jorja announced on social media in early September that she had decided to enter hospice care. She kept her followers updated about the ups and downs over the weeks to come, sharing her thoughts as she set out to plan her own burial, to hold Christmas early and celebrate Liam’s 5th birthday.
Jorja was a woman who planned everything, and made a bucket list of the things she wanted to accomplish, said Shiobbean Lemme, Jorja’s running trainer and friend. With support from the community, she and loved ones ticked items off the list, including spending hours recording a series of videos for her children, one for each to watch every year on their birthday until they turn 18, and gifts for every birthday, too.
“She was a nurturer,” her husband said, “an outwardly caring and selfless soul. She really just enjoyed making people feel comfortable.”
In her obituary, Jorja wrote about meeting her dream husband at the age of 22 and knowing, from the very first day, that the two would get married one day. The couple met at Uno Pizzeria & Grill in Kenmore Square in Boston, where Bryan’s cousin worked with Jorja, who was then a student studying viola at Boston University.
They dated on and off over the next two years, he said. After college, Jorja moved home to Pittsfield, and Bryan began making the 2½-hour drive from his home in the Boston area to see her, he said.
He moved to Pittsfield, and the couple got married in 2014, a couple of days after Christmas — Jorja’s favorite holiday. They went on to welcome their sons into their growing family.
“My three handsome, smart, perfect boys,” Jorja wrote in her obituary. “Life couldn’t have been better. I found true love.”
Jorja was a semiprofessional violist after college, and studied under Cathy Basrak at the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Bryan said. The position was demanding, and Jorja felt called to the nursing profession.
Following in the footsteps of her mother, Rocelia Bagnera, she went on to earn nursing degrees at Berkshire Community College, and became a registered nurse at Berkshire Medical Center.
Jorja, a 2004 graduate of Pittsfield High School, wrote about a few of the things that brought her joy, like vacationing in Rhode Island, where she delighted in its regional fare — seafood.
“I loved snowboarding, running and being in water of all kinds and I enjoyed the beauty of nature from every season,” she wrote.
She also leaves behind her father, Joseph Bagnera; her brother, Caleb Adam Bagnera, of Lanesborough; her nephew, Jackson Bagnera; her “bro-laws” Daniel Flaherty; Scott Dylan Flaherty and Daniel Patrick Flaherty, and “my precious mother in law,” Carol Agnes Flaherty, as well as her French bulldog, Crème Brulee, “who brought me so much comfort and love during my fight.”
“I also leave all of you. My friends and my community,” she wrote. “You all had been my strength for years and I couldn’t have done it without your love, prayers and support for so long.”
It’s no surprise that the community embraced Jorja and her family, Lemme said. One of the things that gave her purpose was sharing her story with others, which inspired others in difficult times.
The community joined together on social media under hashtags like #teamjorja and #jorjastrong, and billboards went up in the city with a message — “Jorja you are loved.”
“The community has been relentlessly amazing,” Bryan said. “I never expected the community to really throw their arms around this family, and just never stopped.”
Jorja first was diagnosed with cancer while pregnant in 2017.
“Never in a million years I’d think that I’d be able to fight cancer and go thru chemotherapy while being pregnant,” she wrote in her obituary.
Through a combination of surgery and aggressive chemotherapy treatment, she seemed to be beating back the disease, said Suzanne Merritt, a close friend.
Merritt, who had battled the same type of cancer as did Jorja, spoke at the Relay for Life the year before Jorja shared her own story publicly at the annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
Jorja was a fighter as she battled the aggressive and treatment-resistant cancer, Merritt said. Come summer, her body was weakened by prolonged chemotherapy treatment, and Merritt said she decided to begin end-of-life care.
“She fought with such grace and such dignity. She fought with every ounce of her being for a really, really long time,” she said. “When you have cancer like that, it’s really like going to war every day.”
Despite hardship, Jorja wrote that she had been blessed by God. She had a few requests of her readers: “Live in the moment and enjoy everything our creator has given.”
“So, go now and hug, smile, eat and drink, I love each and every one of you,” she wrote. “Thank you all for loving me and my family.”