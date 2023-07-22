'We just want to keep the kids safe.' After their son was hit by a car coming home from school, one Pittsfield family pushed for safer city streets

PITTSFIELD — Ask Owen Rathbun how he gets to school and he can tell you every step of the way between his home on Commonwealth Avenue and his class at Egremont Elementary, nearly a mile away.

Owen said that on the two times a week he walked home from fourth grade with his neighbor and friend, the walk was normally a “nice, calming — long” journey. With just two turns and one crosswalk, it was a pretty easy trip.

The kind of walk that Melissa Rathbun, Owen’s mom, said she and her husband were comfortable sending their son on to “build a little independence.”

But a little more than a month after Owen started walking home from school by himself, that all changed. Owen was struck by a car while crossing the street.

He escaped serious injury, but the incident has set off a series of initiatives aimed at making the city safer for all pedestrians — but especially for students like Owen.

On Oct. 27, Owen, then 9, finished up school and headed out alone to walk home. About 3:35 p.m., just 10 minutes after the end of the school day, a crossing guard would have normally greeted Owen and other walkers at the crosswalk at Holmes Road and Dawes Avenue.

But on this day the crossing guard had called in to report they wouldn’t be at their post.

As Owen made his way to the crosswalk, he paused to check the road. A car heading north on Holmes Road had stopped just after the crosswalk to make the left-hand turn onto Dawes Avenue. The car behind it stopped just before the crosswalk to let Owen pass.

Seeing traffic stopped and waiting, Owen began to cross. That’s when a 59-year-old Lee woman driving south on Holmes Road struck Owen in the crosswalk.

His mother, who is a kindergarten teacher at Egremont, said she was in her classroom finishing up some work when a coworker came in.

“He’s OK, but Owen’s been hit by a car.”

Owen had been thrown 5 feet from where the car stopped and had cracked and dented the driver side headlight on the car. Rathbun said she rushed to the crosswalk and got to her son before he was loaded into the ambulance.

“That was probably the scariest thing that we’ve gone through ever,” Rathbun said.

Owen was worried he’d broken his leg — a particularly large fear for the boy who loves Irish dancing and is part of the Scoil Rince Bréifne Ó Ruairc dance studio. But X-rays taken at Berkshire Medical Center showed that Owen's leg was just bruised. He even got up in the emergency room and performed several Irish step dance moves for his doctor to prove it.

“We gave it a few days and then I started writing letters — because I couldn’t let this happen again,” Rathbun said.

Over the course of several months, Rathbun engaged in a diligent email campaign. She wrote to Pittsfield Public Schools Superintendent Joseph Curtis, the Pittsfield School Committee, the City Council, the police department, Mayor Linda Tyer and Ricardo Morales, the city's commissioner of public services.

Rathbun’s letters and emails took on a life of their own, creating a policy change in the school district, immediate safety improvements at the Dawes Avenue and Holmes Road crosswalk, and spurring a wider effort to improve pedestrian safety on that stretch of Holmes Road.

On paper

The Rathbuns have pored over the crash report the Pittsfield Police Department filed after their son’s accident. The report says the driver of the Volkswagen that hit Owen told police that stopped cars in the northbound lane of Holmes Road created a blind spot.

She didn’t see Owen and he didn’t see her.

“I felt terrible for her, because really it was just absolutely an accident,” Rathbun said.

She said a little while after the accident, a local attorney approached her at a school event and tried to persuade her to sue the driver.

“I was like 'That’s not what we want,'” Rathbun said. “We want the kids safe.”

“We don’t want to sue anyone,” Owen interjected, “we just want to keep the kids safe.”

Rathbun said that at the time of her son’s accident, the crosswalk paint was hard to see, the crosswalk signs were graffitied over and one was laying on the ground.

She said she feels the crosswalk’s placement didn’t lend itself to safe driving either — situated just over the crest of a hill on Holmes Road.

That’s why she felt the crossing guard had such an important role.

Rathbun said a couple days after the accident she began calling around to ask what happened with the crossing guard. She found herself talking with the Pittsfield Police Department, which is responsible for designating a crossing guard coordinator and hiring crossing guards.

She learned that the crossing guard that normally watches over the Egremont Elementary walkers had called in — according to the department’s protocols — to say they couldn’t work that day and that the department couldn’t find an officer to cover the crosswalk.

Rathbun said the police told her they had found a hole in their policy and were going to fix it. But as the year progressed, the Rathbuns noticed more and more when no one was guarding the crosswalk.

“I didn’t get responses for a while,” Rathbun said. “ I had to just push and push and push to get a policy in place.”

Owen made a face and pounded his fist when asked how he felt every time he noticed the crosswalk didn’t have a guard.

The family decided to take matters into their own hands.

Rathbun went to school administrators and asked them whether there was a policy or procedure on the books that laid out when crossing guards would be on duty and what would happen if someone was unable to work their post. She heard over the course of months that there wasn’t one but that something was in the works.

“That’s when I started pushing for paper — having it written down once and for all,” Rathbun said. “So families can refer to this to know when their kid can cross safely.”

In April, the police department and school district released the newly created crossing guard procedure. It says crossing guards will be at their posts from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for the start of the school day and from 3:20 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the end of the day.

There’s a detailed section for what to do when a crossing guard needs a substitute and a list of people from the school district who will be notified and called in to help if there’s a gap in coverage.

A new look for Holmes Road

While Rathbun was focused on pushing the police and school departments on cementing their crossing guard procedures, city staff were working on rethinking a section of Holmes Road all together.

Commissioner Morales received one of Rathbun’s emails from Curtis, the school district superintendent, in early November. He said his first reaction was relief that “Owen was OK.” His second: something needed to happen.

Morales said that the city has been prioritizing road safety projects where children typically cross — calling out recent work near the Morningside Community School through the state’s Complete Streets program.

It’s a prioritization the state is asking municipalities to take on and give special attention to. In a recent study by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, state officials found that in the years between 2016 and 2020, 44 percent of fatal and serious injury pedestrian crashes happened within 2,000 feet of schools statewide.

In Pittsfield the situation is worse. The Eagle analyzed MassDOT crash data from 2016-20 and found that about 62 percent — close to two in every three fatal or serious pedestrian crashes — occurred within 2,000 feet of city schools.

Even outside of school zones, Pittsfield is all too familiar with serious and deadly pedestrian crashes.

In late January, Shaloon Milord and her 3-year-old daughter, Lucia, were hit by a driver as they used a West Street crosswalk near Dorothy Amos Park. Milord’s daughter was treated for minor injuries while Milord, 30, was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with a serious head injury. She later died from her wounds.

Milord's death shone a light on the desperate need to improve pedestrian safety on city roads. A grassroots organization, Pittsfield Community Design Center, organized a walkout along West Street in Milord's memory. The Public Services Department is pursuing a $500,000 redesign of a section of West Street, alongside the Holmes Road project, to improve the safety of residents walking and biking along the two roads.

The Public Services Department had already been looking at pedestrian crossings on Holmes Road, but not in the section where Owen's accident occurred.

“Our position right now is essentially: one close call is enough to merit [a change],” Morales said.

Morales and ward Councilor Kevin Sherman worked in the immediate days and weeks after the crash to get the crosswalk lines repainted and larger pedestrian crossing signs added to the Dawes Avenue and Holmes Road intersection. Within the first month a flashing crosswalk sign was added.

Then began the longer range work of reshaping Holmes Road. The city hired contractors Fuss & O’Neill to design a construction plan for Holmes Road that they say puts a greater emphasis on pedestrian safety.

The project, which is estimated to cost $400,000, calls for replacing the crosswalks on Dawes, Cambridge and Strong avenues with speed tables — raised crosswalks that will be paired with a push activated flashing pedestrian sign.

Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps will be added to the crosswalk that covers Sampson Parkway, along with a bike box that will allow riders to come to rest ahead of Williams Street and Holmes Road stoplight.

The city plans to divide the existing footprint of the road between thinner 10-foot wide travel lanes for cars and 5-foot bike lanes. For much of this section of Holmes Road bikers will ride side-by-side with cars. Near the Dawes Avenue intersection cyclists will be directed onto a shared-use path for bikers and pedestrians.

The city hosted a public input session for residents in July and at this point Morales said all signs point toward a groundbreaking later this year.

Rathbun said she was hoping that the project would be completed before the next school year, but that she’s happy with the new design and improvements.

For now the Rathbuns are working on taking the small steps to feeling comfortable on their school routes again.

They started small, with Rathbun dropping off her son near the crosswalk on Cambridge Avenue to cross over to Egremont Elementary. She said she cried as she watched him brace himself at the crosswalk but called her friend to celebrate when he made it safely to the other side.

Owen walked home from Egremont Elementary for the first time since his accident on June 10.

But he delivers the caveat that it was a Saturday in the middle of the day and there were “barely any cars.” His older sister Evelyn Rathbun walked beside him.

“It felt weird, weird because I haven’t done it in a long time,” Owen said.