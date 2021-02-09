Several school districts in Berkshire County have shifted to virtual learning due to inclement weather.
The Mount Greylock Regional School District will operate remotely Tuesday, and the Student Support Center and Life Skills programs will also be virtual, according to an email from the district. Lunches will not be available for pick up, and all in-person activities, athletics and after-school events have been canceled.
Students at North Adams Public Schools will also learn remotely.
In Pittsfield, all afternoon instruction will be conducted remotely, according to Joseph Curtis, interim superintendent for Pittsfield Public Schools.
"Currently, we have substantially separate and Stearns inclusion classes planned for in person learning this afternoon, those classes will now be held remotely," he wrote.
Closures
The Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires is closing at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Parents of Children's Center, After School and Educational Support students are asked to pick up their children before 3:15.
All evening programs and activities have been canceled, and basketball practices scheduled for Tuesday will be moved to Thursday.