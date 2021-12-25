Freezing rain will shift to ‘plain rain’ by afternoon

The National Weather Service says today’s freezing rain will likely change to “plain rain” by early afternoon, as warmer air arrives from the south.
As of 8:30 a.m., freezing rain was falling across the Berkshires. A winter weather advisory remains in place until 1 p.m.
"Plan on slippery road conditions," the advisory says. Solution: Slow down out there.
After shifting to rain, the precipitation is expected to pause later this afternoon, though areas could see drizzle or some freezing rain, especially north of the Mass Pike, the weather service said this morning.
Drier weather is forecast for Sunday into Tuesday.