For the Berkshires' Black community the choice of a W.E.B. Du Bois sculpture for Great Barrington is about so much more

Marley Zorn examines a maquette of W.E.B. DuBois

Marley Zorn examines a maquette by artist Vinnie Bagwell. Zorn said she was leaning toward one of sculptures, and was considering creating a poll about the three choices on Instagram to engage more young people in the decision.

PITTSFIELD — The decision will likely be made next week, and few envy those who have to make it.

It is a choice between three life-size sculptures of W.E.B. Du Bois sitting on a marble bench, exuding his legacy of equality and freedom for all. Each with its own take on his personality and spirit. Each made by accomplished Black American sculptors who have devoted their art to enlivening Black historical figures into goose-bump-inducing public art.

The sculpture will eventually be cast in bronze and placed on a marble bench in a plaza in front of the Mason Library in Great Barrington.

It will live just around the corner from the birthplace of civil rights architect and scholar Du Bois. It will be just down the street from the church he attended. And it will be a short drive from the place he lived as a boy.

A maquette of W.E.B. DuBois by artist Vinnie Bagwell

A maquette of W.E.B. Du Bois by artist Vinnie Bagwell is one of three finalists in the W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project. 

Given all this — as well as the significance of honors in a rural town that for decades refused to do so — the sculpture as well as other waypoints of Black history here will likely draw visitors from afar.

A panel of the W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project has to decide between the three Du Bois sculpture models and will likely announce their choice on Aug. 8, according to Dubois Thomas, a project board member and president of the Blackshires Community Empowerment Foundation board.

A maquette of W.E.B. Du Bois by artist Richard Blake

A maquette of W.E.B. Du Bois by artist Richard Blake is one of three finalists in the W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project. The final, life-size bronze sculpture will be in front of the Mason Library in Great Barrington. 

It was Blackshires that brought three small “maquettes,” or mini representations, of the three sculptures by Vinnie Bagwell, Richard Blake and Dana King to the Berkshire Athenaeum this week so that Pittsfield residents could have a look.

On Thursday, the group held a maquette viewing and community conversation for more feedback. The project’s jurors, Thomas said, are still looking for more thoughts from the public.

A maquette of W.E.B. DuBois by artist Dana King

A maquette of W.E.B. Du Bois by artist Dana King is one of three finalists in the The W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project. 

It will take roughly a year after the decision, Thomas added, to make the artwork and have it cast in bronze.

It’s public art that could knit together, Thomas said, a Black history “trail through Berkshire County.” Thomas is so excited about this project that he said he’d love to see more sculptures of notable Black figures — Pittsfield-born astronaut Stephanie Wilson comes to mind, he later told The Eagle.

Great Barrington continues to honor its rich Black History with projects that include the restoration of the former historic Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church building a short walk away from the library. That former church is being transformed into a museum and a vortex of local Black culture — born last year as the W.E.B. Du Bois Center for Freedom and Democracy.

Dubois Thomas

A panel has to decide between the three Du Bois sculpture models and will likely announce their choice on Aug. 8, according to Dubois Thomas, a board member of the project.

Heading south on Main Street, one lands in Sheffield, where a bronze statue of Elizabeth Freeman stands tall, having been unveiled last August.

The Du Bois sculpture was initially the brainchild of Freke Vuijst-Klein, a Great Barrington resident and Dutch journalist, who gained approval to place it at the library but who died before she could finish the work.

The pandemic delayed it further, and others, like Gwendolyn VanSant, now on the project’s advisory board, continued to explore options until the project's nonprofit was born.

The group has so far raised $225,000 for a total cost of $325,000, and hopes to raise more for maintenance.

It began with 18 submissions from artists, and the panel had whittled it down to the three. Finalist Vinnie Bagwell is known for work that includes a sculpture of Ella Fitzgerald in Yonkers, N.Y. Dana King's work includes a three-figure representation of the Montgomery Bus Boycott in Alabama. And Richard Blake is a Medal of Honor recipient for his sculpture of Rosa Parks at the U.S. Capitol.

Ari Zorn, Co-chair of W.E.B DuBois sculpture project

Sculpture project board member Dubois Thomas, left, and board Vice Chair Ari Zorn, co-chair discuss the project at the Berkshire Athenaeum. The foreground has a model of the Mason Library in Great Barrington where the sculpture will be located.

The choice of a sculptor to render Du Bois is monumental — and difficult, everyone agreed.

“I don’t want any of them to lose,” sculpture project board Vice Chair Ari Zorn said of the three artists. Zorn, also Blackshires board Vice President, said he had spent some time with the three, and that each had a “beautiful story” that he can’t separate from their work.

Ari Zorn, Co-chair of W.E.B DuBois sculpture project

Ari Zorn, co-chair of W.E.B Du Bois Sculpture Project, discusses the project at the Berkshire Athenaeum. The W.E.B. DuBois Sculpture Project is currently considering the final three artist proposals. Each artist submitted a miniature representation of their proposed sculptures called maquettes.  

Zorn believes the winning sculpture, when it finally lands, should receive a royal treatment.

“I would love to see [former President Barack] Obama do the unveiling,” Zorn said. “If people really understand the magnitude of this and what it means — it’s worthy of that.”

So significant is the sculpture that John Lewis, a member of the project’s advisory board, says it could be the spark that sets off Black cultural tourism in the Berkshires.

John Lewis

“How do we manifest in a real way the teachings and values of Du Bois in Berkshire County?” asked John Lewis, CEO, R3SET Enterprises. 

Yet Lewis, also co-founder of Blackshires and CEO and co-founder of R3SET Enterprises, says the project isn’t just about the sculpture, but about larger community engagement and education — in a way that would make Du Bois proud.

“How do we manifest in a real way the teachings and values of Du Bois in Berkshire County?” Lewis said, adding that discussions he co-facilitated among Black community members in March at an “Idea Jam” explored all of this and more. The gathering set out to ensure the project’s sensitivity to the community and that it reflects its needs.

The fruit of that session will continue to push the work beyond choosing a sculpture itself, Lewis said, to “keep the momentum going.”

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. 

