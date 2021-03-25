PITTSFIELD — One of two webinars regarding the findings from the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion work group has been rescheduled.
The webinar that had been originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday has been pushed to the same time on Tuesday, March 30, according to a representative from the office of Mayor Linda Tyer.
It was rescheduled so as not to conflict with the virtual town hall about anti-Asian racism by the NAACP Berkshire Branch and the Massachusetts’ Asian American Resource Workshop. Registrar here for the public event will be held on Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
“As this is also an important and necessary conversation for our community, we felt it was appropriate to reschedule our event to another time and day,” said the city’s Human Resources Director Michael Taylor.
Those who registered for the 6 p.m. webinar will receive an updated Zoom link. New registrations can be submitted at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9sDm1hp4TSS_DY76O7tDOw
Another webinar about the work group’s findings and recommendations began at noon Thursday.