PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire, with the support of two other business entities, is launching a "Business Boost" webinar series to provide tools and information for Berkshire businesses as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The series begins Monday with the first installment, "Navigating Bias in Your Business," presented by Rachel Hailey of Rachel Hailey & Associates Consulting, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Free registration for this session and the future webinars can be found in the 1Berkshire events calendar at 1Berkshire.com/events.
The program will include eight to 10 virtual training sessions. It will focus on providing specialized information and tools for Berkshire businesses as they collectively seek to persist, recover from and build greater resiliency through and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corp. and the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corp. also are supporting the project.
The series, with a range of topics and experts, will be available in real time and subsequently made available as edited video segments that will exist at 1Berkshire.com, with links provided to the videos from Business Pittsfield and others partner sites across the region.
“With the variety of online offerings shared over the past 12 months, we look forward to filling a number of nuanced gaps that can help businesses both recover and plan ahead for future resilience,” said Ben Lamb. 1Berkshire's director of economic development.
"We are extremely excited to have such a breadth of impressive experts coming to present on our array of topics, and hope as many businesses as possible take advantage of these free trainings and subsequent recordings.”
Each 90-minute session will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m.:
• Monday: Navigating Bias in Your Business;
• April 6: Customer Communication Strategies;
• April 19: Digital Marketing and Your Business;
• May 3: Opportunities for Women Owned Businesses;
• May 17: Branding for the Millennial Market;
• June 1: How New Regional Trends Can Impact Your Business.