Community
Berkshire Mountain Pickleball: Learn to play pickleball, 10 a.m., at Herberg Middle School, 501 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield. Register by emailing bmp01201@gmail.com.
Christ Trinity Church: Earth Day roadside cleanup, bring gloves and wear bright vests if you have them, beginning at 9 a.m., 180 Main St., Sheffield. Contact johnarthurmiller6@gmail.com or 413-441-5187.
Columbia County Habitat for Humanity: Kathryn Schneider: Birding the Hudson Valley online fundraiser, $25-$45, 4 p.m., via Zoom. Register: tinyurl.com/2wfjbenw.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Columbia and Greene Counties: Container Gardening workshop, 10 a.m., register at ccecolumbiagreene.org or call 518-828-3346.
Food Pantry: Sponsored by Berkshire Veterans of Soldier On, veterans and public invited, 8 to 11 a.m., 360 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, 413-236-5644.
St. Joseph Church: Meatball and pasta fundraiser, $15, pick up between 4 and 6 p.m., 414 North St., Pittsfield. Call 413-445-5789 for tickets.
West Stockbridge Annual Town Cleanup: Volunteers are asked to come to the Firehouse between 9 and 10 a.m., 24 Albany Road, West Stockbridge; masks required and bring your own gloves.
History
Ventfort Hall: "The Last Voyage of the Whaling Bark 'Progress': New Bedford, Chicago and the Twilight of an Industry," with Daniel W. Gifford, free, 3:30 p.m., via Zoom. Register: ventfort04242021.eventbrite.com.
Music
Club Helsinki Hudson: Theseventh episode of Wish You Were Hear, "Jazzy Lunar Madness" will feature the Dust Bowl Faeries with jazz pianist Chuck Lamb, $8, 8 p.m., streaming via YouTube. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y5hknt3d.
Williams College: "Bach and Beyond," lecture with Joanna Kurkowicz, 7:30 p.m., via YouTube. Link at events.williams.edu.
Outdoors
Hawthorne Valley: Farmscape Ecology Program offers a spring flower walk, 10 a.m. to noon, Siegel-Kline Kill Conservation Area, 1452 County Route 21, Ghent, N.Y. Register with Claudia@hawthornevalleyfarm.org.
Woronoco Heights Outdoor Adventures: Climbing and rappelling tower, bouldering wall, fishing, metalworking, disc golf, and more, $10 per person, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Horace A. Moses Scout Reservation, 310 Birch Hill Road, Russell. Attendance is limited. Advance registration required at wmascouting.org/WHOA202104.
Theater
Berkshire Playwrights Lab: "Some Old Black Man," free, 3 p.m., screened on YouTube. Register: mahaiwe.org.
Williams College: The Green Room with Dee Dee Bridgewater, "Voice out your Thoughts and Emotions," 3 p.m. via Zoom. Link at events.williams.edu.
Sunday
Art
Guild of Berkshire Artists: Berkshire Photographers Gathering, 2 to 4 p.m., online, see berkshirephotogathering.com/online-meetings.
Community
Meet and Greet: Meet Select Board candidate Albert J. Cummings IV, 1 p.m., at The Williams Inn, 101 Spring St., Williamstown.
Lecture
Lenox Library: Distinguished Lecture Series continues with Emily Bernard, author of "Black Is the Body: Stories from My Grandmother's Time, My Mother's Time, and Mine," 4 p.m., via Zoom. Details at lenoxlib.org.
Music
Bard College at Simon's Rock: Faculty concert, "Music for Viols and Harpsichord," free, 3 to 4:15 p.m., via Zoom. Details at simons-rock.edu/events.
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center: Close Encounters with Music, "Felix, Fanny and Frederic — Chopin and the Mendelssohns," free, 7:30 p.m., via YouTube. Details at mahaiwe.org.
Roeliff Jansen Community Library: Local musicians Kris Jensen, saxophone, Jay Bradley, percussion, and Scott Heth, keyboard, perform a special benefit concert, 3 p.m., at Roeliff Jansen Park, 116 Old Route 22, Hillsdale, N.Y.,