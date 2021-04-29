When: 6 p.m. Monday
Where: Town Hall parking lot, 21 State Line Road (Route 102)
Highlight: In accordance with existing coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the annual town meeting will take place outdoors, with voters sitting in their vehicles. A special town meeting that contains one item will take place before the main event, which has 35 items.
New bylaw/license changes: After the recent approval of the Community Preservation Act, the town wants to establish a bylaw to form a committee to distribute the money. Tweaking the town's motor vehicle regulations would give officials more authority in determining whether the holders of Class II and Class III licenses are in compliance when they apply for renewal.
Retirement extension: An extension of the state's mandatory retirement age of 65 is suggested for Fire Chief Steven Traver, whom West Stockbridge shares with the town of Richmond.
School spending drops: The town's proposed $3.1 million portion of the Berkshire Hills Regional School District's operating budget is $98,475 less than current spending; its $85,865 portion of the school district's capital budget is $4,931 lower.
BUDGET
Fiscal 2022: $5.9 million
Increase: 0.9 percent
LINE ITEMS
$294,032 to resurface East Alford and Cobb roads
$240,000 for a new large plow truck for the Department of Public Works
$26,000 for the town's portion of a new fire chief's vehicle to be shared with the town of Richmond
$11,300 for a new copier and telephone system in Town Hall
