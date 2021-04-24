The state has designated West Stockbridge a “Green Community,” opening it up to $127,556 grant funding for energy projects.
The town was one of nine communities to receive the designation this past week, bringing the total number of Massachusetts communities that participate in the the Green Communities Designation and Grant Program up to 280.
The communities each commit to clean energy goals and agree to reduce municipal energy consumption by 20 percent, according to a press release by the state.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, our cities and towns have overcome significant obstacles to protect public health while continuing to make progress toward our shared energy and environmental goals,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in the release. “We are proud to support the Commonwealth’s municipalities through the Green Communities program to help them save on energy costs and contribute to the Commonwealth’s statewide efforts to achieve Net Zero emissions in 2050.”
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito thanked local officials for moving to “adopt innovative clean energy measures,” and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides highlighted local officials' commitment to the program's goals.
“During a challenging year, our Green Communities have demonstrated tremendous determination to reduce energy use and pursue ambitious clean energy projects,” said Theoharides. “The Baker-Polito Administration is committed to building on these state-local partnerships and working closely with our municipalities to pursue a cleaner, healthier future for residents in every community throughout the Commonwealth.”
The other eight communities newly designated as a Green Community are: Braintree, Clinton, Falmouth, Hopedale, Norton, Princeton, Rowley and Walpole. Among the projects they proposed are installing high-efficient LED lighting upgrades in public buildings and using electric vehicles for municipal fleets.