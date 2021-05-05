WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Voters will consider nine candidates, including seven incumbents, for town offices at the annual town elections Monday. There are no contested races on the ballot.
Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town offices, 21 State Line Road (Route 102).
Among the incumbents, Roger Kavanagh will be seeking a three-year term on the Select Board; Eugene Dellea, a one-year term as moderator; Susan Lupo, a three-year term on the Board of Assessors; and Sue Coxon, a five-year term on the Planning Board.
The other incumbents are Daniel Buehler, who is seeking a three-year term on the Finance Committee; Beth Sack, a three-year term as library trustee; and Earl Moffatt, a three-year term on the Cemetery Commission.
Three previously appointed candidates also are up for election: Frank Landsberger, for a three-year term on the Finance Committee; Moffatt, for a one-year term on the Board of Health; and Gail Garrick, for a one-year term as library trustee.
There is no declared candidate for a vacant three-year term on the Board of Health.