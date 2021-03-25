WEST STOCKBRIDGE — An electrical fire caused minor damage to the Tap House at Shaker Mill on Wednesday night.
There were no injuries, and the fire quickly was knocked down, said Steven Traver, chief of the combined West Stockbridge/Richmond Fire Department.
He credited West Stockbridge firefighters for a quick response after an alarm was activated at 8:50 p.m. West Stockbridge Police were first on the scene, reporting a “heavy smoke condition,” the chief said.
There was moderate damage to the bar area, Traver told The Eagle, as well as smoke damage within the building. A short circuit in an electrical socket in the bar area caused the fire, he said. Traver said quick containment of the blaze made it unnecessary to call for mutual aid.
The restaurant, formerly the Shaker Mill Tavern, is on Route 41 (Albany Road). It was closed for a winter break and was scheduled to reopen in April, according to its Facebook page.
West Stockbridge and Richmond are in a one-year trial run of a combined fire department that began last fall.
“Our regionalization is working out really well,” Traver said.
On Jan. 28, Richmond and West Stockbridge firefighters, with aid from Lenox and several other departments, quickly doused a chimney fire in a residence near the Richmond Town Hall. The two-town department also responded to a blaze that destroyed a mobile home in West Stockbridge on Jan. 8. No one was injured in either fire.
The Tap House at Shaker Mill is part of Main Street Hospitality Group, owner of The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge and is operated by the group’s culinary division, Main Street Catering and Events. It opened in spring 2019 and includes a restored, 80-seat tavern with outdoor dining as well as a catering facility.
Main Street Hospitality’s portfolio includes the Seven Hills Inn in Lenox, Hotel on North in Pittsfield, The Porches Inn in North Adams, the Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, the Briarcliff Motel in Great Barrington and hotels in Providence and Newport, R.I.